WATCH NOW: Meet the three progressive women who unseated attention-grabbing men in Democratic primaries

She said she wants her community to know that she's inclusive.

“I know that there’s a lot of excitement around my candidacy but I also am very mindful and aware that there are people who are really disappointed today," she said, "that feel like their candidate didn’t win so they’re not sure there’s a place for them. And I want really want to assure them that there is a place for them.”

In the fall Maldonado will face Republican Steve Pleickhardt, a dentist from Bristow.

Irene Shin

Shin was so surprised she upset Samirah in Herndon-based House District 86 that she only had a concession speech written in her phone.

"I was totally and still am very overwhelmed," said Shin, the daughter of Korean immigrants who grew up in Los Angeles, where her father runs a small auto body shop, before moving to Virginia in 2014.

Shin's parents spent the last few months in Virginia helping her campaign. Her mother wrote thank you cards to donors and became a known commodity in the community.

"My mom has probably knocked more doors than I have," Shin said. "... I wouldn't have been able to do any of this without my parents."