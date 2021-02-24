WATCH NOW: Northam relaxes some COVID-19 restrictions, lifting stay-at-home curfew, expanding alcohol sales

Alcohol sales

Alcohol sales will now be allowed up to midnight, ending the 10 p.m. cutoff imposed in the lead up to the holiday season. Restaurants must still close by midnight.

The state is also expanding the number of people who can attend a public or private gathering outdoors, from 10 to 25. The limit will remain 10 people at indoor gatherings.

Entertainment venues currently are capped at 30% capacity or 250 people, whichever is lower. That limit will remain the same for indoor venues, but limits for outdoor venues will go up to 1,000 people or 30%, whichever is lower.

“We're appreciative of the work the governor and his staff are doing on this,” said Todd “Parney” Parnell, chief operating officer of the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

“We're appreciative of the step forward. We're grateful that we think everyone's recognizing that the entertainment and sports business and our venues are going to be really critical and important to the healing processes of communities all over the commonwealth of Virginia.”