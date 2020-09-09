WATCH NOW: Pamunkey jail official says 70% of inmates recently tested are positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pamunkey Regional Jail is on lockdown after roughly 70% of inmates recently tested for COVID-19 had positive results, officials said Wednesday.

There have been no deaths or hospitalizations and the "vast majority" of those testing positive showed mild or no symptoms, said James Willett, the jail superintendent. Most of the nearly 3,000 inmates held in prisons by the Virginia Department of Corrections who have tested positive have also been asymptomatic.

The virus was able to gain a strong foothold at the jail despite precautions put in place in March that included isolation areas for new arrestees, screening, temperature checks, enhanced cleaning and the cancellation of all unnecessary visits and programs as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Williett.

The 549-inmate facility, which takes inmates from Hanover and Caroline counties, the town of Ashland and the U.S. Marshals Service, currently houses 380 offenders.

Willett and other officials said the first known cases were two staff members who tested positive on Aug. 20.

On Aug. 28, a contractor tested positive and on Aug. 31 another employee.