WATCH NOW: Pamunkey jail official says 70% of inmates recently tested are positive for COVID-19

The Pamunkey Regional Jail is on lockdown after roughly 70% of inmates recently tested for COVID-19 had positive results, officials said Wednesday.
There have been no deaths or hospitalizations and the "vast majority" of those testing positive showed mild or no symptoms, said James Willett, the jail superintendent. Most of the nearly 3,000 inmates held in prisons by the Virginia Department of Corrections who have tested positive have also been asymptomatic.
The virus was able to gain a strong foothold at the jail despite precautions put in place in March that included isolation areas for new arrestees, screening, temperature checks, enhanced cleaning and the cancellation of all unnecessary visits and programs as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Williett.
The 549-inmate facility, which takes inmates from Hanover and Caroline counties, the town of Ashland and the U.S. Marshals Service, currently houses 380 offenders.
Willett and other officials said the first known cases were two staff members who tested positive on Aug. 20.
On Aug. 28, a contractor tested positive and on Aug. 31 another employee.
The first offender case was confirmed on Sept. 3, an inmate who had been isolated with cold-like symptoms. Offenders in living areas near that offender were tested on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 and all staff were tested on Sept. 5, said Willett.
Willett said that on Monday it was learned that 124 of the 178 offenders tested were positive and 20 of the 129 staff members tested were positive for the virus. The results of 12 of the offender tests and three staff tests remain pending, he said.
All offenders testing positive were notified, isolated from the rest of the jail population and are being treated as needed by jail medical staff. Employees who tested positive have been placed on emergency paid leave, officials said.
