WATCH NOW: 'Recovery is hard, and the pandemic has made it more difficult:' Overdose calls up 65% in Richmond

Friends, family members and those who have survived drug addiction will gather in memory of those who didn’t next month outside the McShin Foundation to dedicate a new memorial garden. They’ll tell stories, shed tears, and hope it doesn’t grow.

But figures obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch reveal a troubling trend: Emergency calls for non-alcohol-related overdoses in the Richmond area are up nearly 65% in the first half of 2020. Statewide, those calls have risen more than 40%.

Demetrios Viglis died of an intentional overdose in April. His mother, Mary-Ellen, and John Shinholser, president and founder of the McShin Foundation where Viglis was a client, said the pandemic contributed to Viglis’ death. They say the isolation to prevent spreading the coronavirus and the lack of in-person meetings played a role.

“You can mentally relapse without using. And that’s what’s happening to most of [the people in recovery], because the opposite of addiction is connection. And when you don’t have the connection, it feeds the disease,” said Mary-Ellen Viglis, who is also the chairwoman for the memorial garden, which includes a bench dedicated to her son.