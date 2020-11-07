WATCH NOW: Supporters and detractors of President Trump rally in Richmond as Biden captures presidency

Tram Nguyen, executive director of New Virginia Majority, said that the event was about celebrating a new direction for the country where people don’t have to be afraid. “After a really hard year, it’s nice to come together and be able to celebrate, in particular,” she said. “It’s a joyful day.”

There was tension Saturday afternoon when a group of anti-Trump activists approached a larger gathering of Trump supporters on the edge of Capitol Square and one declared "F*** Donald Trump" through a megaphone. For about an hour, protesters on opposing sides traded insults and heckled one another, but Capitol Police officers had surrounded the two sides and some officers were standing between those involved in the most heated exchanges. No one came to blows and the tension began to dissipate as people gradually started leaving.

In Henrico, former Richmond City Council candidate Mike Dickinson held a Trump train of cars that coursed its way from the Henrico Courthouse and to the edge of the city and back in a circle. Dickinson said the mood of the event wasn't changed as a result of the election results, which came out before it started.