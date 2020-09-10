WATCH NOW: Top Va. law enforcement figures oppose some proposed laws, but agree fixes are needed

Huggins said he disagrees with those who assert that ending qualified immunity would not result in an influx of lawsuits. He noted that a fiscal impact statement prepared by the Virginia Department of Planning and Budget says that ending qualified immunity could "substantially impact" the resources of the office of the attorney general as well as law enforcement agencies.

Qualified immunity protects government officials performing discretionary tasks from civil suits unless it can be shown that the official violated clearly established constitutional rights or a law that a reasonable official would have known.

Police say it protects them against frivolous lawsuits, but not from lawsuits involving legitimate claims of egregious misconduct.

Maggie DeBoard, the chief of police for the Town of Herndon in Fairfax County, said, "the greatest threat to our profession is the proposed elimination of qualified immunity."

"There is a myth being perpetuated that qualified immunity protects bad cops. It does not and it has not protected any of the bad cops that I have been a part of firing or separating over my 34 years in the job. It has never protected bad cops from engaging in criminal behavior or significant misconduct," she said.

DeBoard said, "We know how to get rid of bad cops."