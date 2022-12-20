The Martinsville Police Department has opened an investigation after a video of an altercation between a middle school student and an officer was posted on social media.

The video shows a police officer confronting a student on a school bus on Friday, then grabbing his shirt and backpack outside of the bus. The officer appears to remove his stun gun from his belt as well.

Kayla Marinez confirmed to the Martinsville Bulletin that the 12-year-old child is her son, but did not return a request for additional comment.

Marinez said on social media that another bus rider threw a piece of candy at her son and he threw it back while the bus was at Martinsville High School, and the bus driver told the child to get off of the bus.

The city of Martinsville in a statement said the police officer was temporarily serving as the school resource officer and will no longer serve in that position for the school district.

Officials are reviewing video of the incident, including body camera footage, the statement said.

The Martinsville Bulletin contributed to this report.