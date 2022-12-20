 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with CraftMaster Homes who are sponsoring 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Watch now: Video shows altercation between Martinsville officer, student

  • 0

Bus incident at MMS

The Martinsville Police Department has opened an investigation after a video of an altercation between a middle school student and an officer was posted on social media.

The video shows a police officer confronting a student on a school bus on Friday, then grabbing his shirt and backpack outside of the bus. The officer appears to remove his stun gun from his belt as well.

Kayla Marinez confirmed to the Martinsville Bulletin that the 12-year-old child is her son, but did not return a request for additional comment.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Marinez said on social media that another bus rider threw a piece of candy at her son and he threw it back while the bus was at Martinsville High School, and the bus driver told the child to get off of the bus.

People are also reading…

The city of Martinsville in a statement said the police officer was temporarily serving as the school resource officer and will no longer serve in that position for the school district.

Officials are reviewing video of the incident, including body camera footage, the statement said.

The Martinsville Bulletin contributed to this report. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

French national soccer team receive warm welcome in Paris despite loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News