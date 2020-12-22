WATCH NOW: Virginia museum says Lee statue, formerly at U.S. Capitol, will tell story of 'change over time'

The story of the Lee statue's creation and its placement at the U.S. Capitol "tells us a lot about the society that we were in 1909" and its removal "tells us just as much" about "the people and the time and the place that we live in" today, Talkov said.

In 1864 Congress invited each state to contribute two statues to Statuary Hall. With the Civil War raging at the time, it was decades before Virginia and a number of other Southern states contributed statues to the collection. Lee died in Lexington in 1870.

In 1904 Virginia's legislature backed a resolution to fund a statue of Lee. While the idea had broad support among whites in Virginia, it met with opposition from African Americans, such as John Mitchell Jr., editor of The Richmond Planet, and from Union veterans, Talkov said.

Virginia proposed a statue of Lee not long after the state adopted a constitution that prevented most of the state's African Americans from voting.

"It was in the immediate aftermath of the most draconian constitution as regarded the rights of people of color," Talkov said.