WATCH NOW: Virginia to impose nightly curfew, limit social gatherings to 10 people, tighten mask rules

"We don't want to extend this but we may have to. It all depends on what the virus is doing next. And that depends on what you do," Northam said, speaking into the camera to Virginians watching.

The state on Thursday also tightened its guidance on mask wearing to align with new guidance the federal Centers for Disease Control issued last week.

All Virginians aged 5 and over will now be required to wear masks indoors when sharing the space with other people who are coming within 6 feet. That includes private residences. The amended executive order says the restriction does not apply to people inside their personal residence but administration officials are encouraging Virginians to wear masks when hosting visitors, or when visiting others.

Masks are now also required outdoors when coming within 6 feet of other people.

Over the last week, the state has averaged 3,800 new COVID-19 cases per day, a staggering number compared with the state's previous peaks. The positivity rate - the share of people testing positive among everyone tested - is now at 11%. Just three months ago, that rate was 4.8%, below the World Health Organization’s suggested 5% target, which would suggest the spread of the virus is under control.