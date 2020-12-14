WATCH NOW: Virginia's Electoral College votes are formally cast for Joe Biden

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, remains on stage as then-Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, walks away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)
The Virginia Electoral College met and voted to certify the results of the November election during a meeting at the State Capitol on Monday, December 14, 2020. Life-sized cutouts of the president and vice president elects greeted members as they left the meeting.
Va. Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) , R, walks past life-size cutouts of the president and vice president elects as he leaves the meeting of the Electoral college held in the House chamber. . The Virginia Electoral College met and voted to certify the vote of the November election during a meeting at the State Capitol on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Seated in the House of Delegates chamber, Gov. Ralph Northam signs documents related to the November election. The Virginia Electoral College met and voted to certify the vote of the November election during a meeting at the State Capitol on Monday, December 14, 2020.
The Virginia Electoral College met in the House chamber and voted to certify the vote of the November election during a meeting at the State Capitol on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Susasn Sweker, president of the Electoral College confirms votes for Joseph Biden of Delaware. The Virginia Electoral College met and voted to certify the vots of the November election during a meeting at the State Capitol on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Electoral College Secretary Margo Horner, L, hands over official ballots to college President Susan Swecker. The Virginia Electoral College met and voted to certify the vote of the November election for the Democratic ticket during a meeting at the State Capitol on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Virginia's 13 Electoral College votes were officially cast for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, a formality that marks the end of the 2020 presidential contest in the state.
Virginia, long thought of as a swing state, went decisively for Biden this election. Biden claimed an early victory in Virginia on Nov. 3, attracting 54% of the vote.
The state's electors are chosen by the party whose candidate attracted a majority of the vote. Among the Democrats casting Electoral College votes Monday was Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker, who presided over the proceedings held inside the House chamber at the state Capitol.
One of the electors thanked Biden as she cast her vote. "I ... use my vote for Joseph R. Biden of the state of Delaware. And I want to thank him for using his power to empower women," said Leah Pence of Page County.
Some Republicans in the state, notably state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, and Rep.-elect Bob Good, R-5th, have alleged unfounded claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.
Despite ongoing disputes in other states, Virginia's 13 votes are now sealed in envelopes headed to respective government leaders and recordkeepers.
