'We are invisible': Asian Americans seek to fill in gaps in Virginia's history curriculum

The caucus is working on legislation proposals based on the feedback they received, said Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Ashburn. He said he is supportive of legislation that would push for incorporating more Asian American history into Virginia’s K-12 curriculum.

“This is so critical to building empathy and understanding for different backgrounds and cultures,” Subramanyam said. “And as someone who is Asian American, growing up I felt that my background and culture was not accurately or fairly portrayed or represented in textbooks."

Kim embarked on an independent project during her junior year of high school where she dug deeper into the history and contributions of Asian Americans. She said she was surprised at the number of Asian female advocates and politicians, such as Patsy Takemoto Mink and Helen Zia, who previously had been unknown to her.

That discovery sparked her passion for advocacy. It led Kim and other students to create a series of student-led anti-racism workshops at their high school where students discuss various topics centering on racism.

Kim hopes her petition can spark conversation about diversifying curriculum. She said she was inspired by Zyahna Bryant’s petition to remove the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville in 2016. The statue came down last month.