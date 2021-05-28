'We're getting our lives back,' Biden says, joining Northam to mark lifting of Va. COVID restrictions

Northam, speaking before Biden, said that on Friday Virginia marked "a tremendous milestone in our fight against COVID-19." Calling the lifting of limits on gatherings and capacity "something we can all be proud of," Northam added: "We are closer to a more normal life than we have been in the past 14 months."

Northam had announced May 14 that Virginia was dropping its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Masks are still required in K-12 public schools since children under the age of 12 are not yet approved for vaccinations and the 12-to-15 age group just became eligible recently.

Later Friday the governor was to join the president at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton to thank service members supporting efforts in Afghanistan.

In Alexandria Biden and Northam, both Democrats, praised each other as partners in the effort to fight COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that Virginia has administered 8,082,422 doses of COVID vaccines. It said 4.6 million Virginians, 54.2% of the population, have received at least one dose and that 3.7 million Virginians, or 43.7% of the population, are fully vaccinated.