Wexton wins in 10th, Spanberger declares victory in 7th

FREDERICKSBURG — Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, won re-election on Tuesday night and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th clung to a narrow lead, in two Northern Virginia battleground districts that Republicans had hoped to flip in the midterm elections.

Spanberger declared victory at her election night celebration in Fredericksburg.

"Tonight, as we celebrate, I ask that you reflect on how we can serve our communities, how we can bridge divides, how we can show through our actions a commitment to each other, the truth and the future that we want to create for our country, for our commonwealth, for our communities and most importantly, for our children."

Spanberger pulled ahead late in a close race with Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, the Republican challenger. Vega raced to a big early lead in Republican-friendly rural counties in the new 7th. But with 98% of precincts reporting, Spanberger had 50.9% of the vote to 48.9% for Vega, thanks to a late surge for the Democrat in Prince William, which holds the district's largest pot of votes.

Wexton defeated Republican newcomer Hung Cao in a district dominated by Loudoun County, where both candidates live. With 93% of precincts reporting, Wexton had 52.5% of the vote to 47.3% for Cao.

The showdown between Spanberger and Vega has been one of the most closely watched elections in the country, with Republicans poised to win a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Cook Political Report most recently rated Virginia's 7th District as a tossup, with the outcome likely to signal the extent of Republican gains in a chamber now narrowly controlled by Democrats.

Wexton's race against Cao in the 10th District also was considered a bellwether. The district leans more Democratic than the 7th, but a Wexton loss there would have signaled a Republican electoral wave that would give the GOP a large majority in the House.

The political stakes also are high for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who has become heavily involved in the battleground congressional races in the last month of the campaign, especially in the 7th. Youngkin, who has been barnstorming for Republican gubernatorial candidates around the country - and raising his own national political profile in the process - appeared with Vega at more than a half-dozen get-out-the-vote rallies across the district.

The races were shaped from the beginning by a new congressional map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved on Dec. 28 after a new independent redistricting panel failed to produce a map of its own to reflect population changes in U.S. census results, which were late because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spanberger, 43, had twice won election in a Republican-leaning district anchored in the Richmond suburbs of western Henrico County, where she lives, and western Chesterfield County. The center of the new 7th District moved north on Interstate 95 to the Fredericksburg area and eastern Prince William.

In a new district that covers all or part of 11 localities, Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties collectively account for 72% of the votes.

They also have significant concentrations of federal employees and contractors, who Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, predicted would support Spanberger because of her record of bipartisanship and Vega's statement that she would vote for a government shutdown to block spending by Biden.

"Those are real jobs in this district," McPike said during an election watch party for Spanberger at the Old Silk Mill in Fredericksburg.

Spanberger won both of her first two elections by less than 2 percentage points. She defeated Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th, by about 6,800 votes in a three-way race in 2018. Two years later, she edged Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, by about 8,300 votes in a race he conceded nine days after the election.

Spanberger has said that if she were to win re-election, she would not move her family, including three school-age daughters, before ending her current term in early January.

"We're going to miss her from our area," said Zulfi Khan, a retired Henrico businessman and member of the Richmond area Muslim community. "We're going to miss her bad."

"She will be good for this area," Khan said of the new district. "She is an extraordinary congressperson."

Vega, 37, is serving her first term on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, the first Hispanic elected to the board. She lives near Manassas Park, just outside of the 7th in the new 10th Congressional District. She defeated five challengers in a Republican primary in June.

Riaz Alkozai, 23 of Woodbridge, was among scores of Vega supporters who gathered for an election watch party at The Electric Palm restaurant on the bank of the Occoquan River in Woodbridge on Tuesday night.

He said he appreciates Vega’s support for family values – the idea that marriage should be between a man and a woman and that teachers shouldn’t encourage students to choose their gender.

Values are also significant for Jo Lawson, 79 of Stafford. To her, values includes what’s taught in school, including what she called critical race theory, a term many use to describe how race is taught in schools, an issue that helped propel Youngkin into office last year.

Matthew Meyer, a 17-year-old senior at Stafford High School, said he appreciates the fact that Vega has high standards for teachers. Meyer said that while there are plenty of good teachers, for some students are “a box to check and a check to cash.”

Both candidates have law enforcement backgrounds. Spanberger served as a case officer in the CIA and as an officer of the U.S. Postal Service who investigated money laundering and narcotics trafficking. Vega worked as a police officer in Alexandria and Manassas Park, and as a sheriff's deputy in Prince William, where she remains an auxiliary deputy.

The new 7th leans Democratic, but voted for Youngkin last year by almost 5 percentage points in the contest for governor.

10th District

The 10th is more heavily Democratic and gave former Gov. Terry McAuliffe a margin of almost 2 percentage points in the governor's race last year.

Wexton, a former state senator and prosecutor, held off a strong challenge by Cao, a retired U.S. Navy officer and special forces veteran whose family fled Vietnam at the end of the Vietnam War. A first-time candidate, Cao won the GOP nomination in a firehouse primary in May that featured 11 candidates.

As a two-term incumbent, Wexton raised more than $3.6 million, but Cao raised $2.8 million.

Outside spending by national party organizations was much heavier in the 7th, with more than $24 million in independent expenditures on behalf of the two candidates, most of it for attack ads against their opponents, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. In comparison, outside groups spent only $212,000 in the 10th.

Hispanic voters have been central to the campaign in the 7th, where they comprise 17.4% of the electorate, according to VPAP. Vega is the Texas-born daughter of immigrants who fled El Salvador in the early 1980s under an amnesty program established by then-President Ronald Reagan.

Spanberger, who speaks Spanish, also has courted Hispanic voters, but her campaign also has counted on support from Black voters and multiracial residents, who together represent almost one-third of voters in the new district, according to VPAP.

Economic issues

In the 7th and 10th, Republicans ran campaigns based on national issues, aimed at taking advantage of President Joe Biden's unpopularity. Vega and Cao focused on inflation and the economy, crime, illegal immigration and parental control of their children's education, an issue that Youngkin has tried to elevate since Labor Day.

Vega also received help from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is likely to become House Speaker if the GOP takes the majority. She said during the Republican primary that she would not support him because he reportedly had said President Donald Trump should resign after a mob assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to block certification of Biden's election.

Trump endorsed Vega late in the campaign, which Spanberger used to try to tie her opponent to the insurrection at the Capitol.

Spanberger has attacked Vega for allegedly supporting a national ban on abortion and for a recording in which the former police officer questioned whether rape victims could be impregnated by their attackers.

The congresswoman has defended her own record in Congress, touting her ranking as 5th most bipartisan member of Congress by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy.

She also received the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which cited her prominent role in passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last year and the CHIPS + Science Act this year.

Spanberger supported both the American Rescue Plan Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, and Republicans have tried to use those votes to tie her to Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.