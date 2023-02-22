The Virginia Association of Museums is inviting the public to vote in its Top 10 Endangered Artifacts program as a way to raise awareness and also to determine the awarding of grants to assist in artifact preservation.

Member museums have nominated items from their collections, and a panel of experts has chosen 10 to highlight. The public can vote on the items until March 3, with online polling at vamuseums.org.

The item with the most votes will be named the “People’s Choice” winner, and another artifact will be selected by a panel of conservation experts from around Virginia. Each of those two artifacts will receive $1,000 grants to assist in their preservation. The other artifacts will receive $250 to apply to collections care or professional development for staff.

The grants will be awarded and all of the Top 10 Endangered Artifacts will be recognized at the Virginia Association of Museums annual conference in Harrisonburg, March 11-14.

“Museum collections are always held in trust for future generations, but they are always threatened at the same time,” said VAM Executive Director Rick Hurley in a press release. “Our Top Ten program gives museums a chance to draw attention to particularly endangered artifacts, and raise public awareness of the need for preservation.”

The participating museums and their artifacts for the 2023 program are:

Office of Historic Alexandria: George Lewis Seaton’s Bible, 1853

Amherst County Museum and Historical Society: Mount Moriah Baptist Church Pulpit Bible, 1867

Edgar Allan Poe Museum: Ambrotype of Edgar Allan Poe, 1848

Historical Society of Western Virginia: World War I Gas Mask of Robert Johnson, 1918

James Madison Museum: Portrait of James Madison, in Retirement, 1833

MacArthur Memorial: Independence Proclamation of the President of the Philippines, General Emilio Aguinaldo, 1899

Red Hill: Patrick Henry’s Law Book, 1785

Rocktown History: Harrisonburg Spring House Finial, 1832

Stratford Hall: Last Will and Testament of Arthur Lee, 1792

Virginia Beach Museums: 18th Century Calamanco Quilt

More information about each can be found at www.vamuseums.org/vote-for-virginiastop-10-endangered-artifacts

PHOTOS: Artists4ERA the Virginia edition