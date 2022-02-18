What rising sea level means for Virginia’s urban, rural and military areas

Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years — the length of a typical home mortgage.

On Tuesday, NOAA and several other federal agencies released an update to their 2017 report on long-term sea level rise projections for the United States. New data from satellites, tidal gauges, and a better understanding of Antarctic ice sheets have helped narrow their estimates since the last report.

In Virginia, as well as other East Coast and Gulf Coast states, a rise of at least one foot in the next 30 years is especially likely, as the land is also slowly sinking from geologic processes and extraction of underground resources.

One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration. The pace of acceleration will largely depend on the greenhouse gas emissions and the planetary warming that follows.

Based on emissions over the previous several decades, 2 feet of sea level rise is likely by 2100. The report also indicates that a failure to curb future emissions could cause a total rise of 3 to 7 feet by the end of the century.

For Virginia, rising sea levels can have long term repercussions. According to the Virginia Coastal Resilience Master Plan (VCRMP), areas that now flood an average of once every 25 years will flood at every high tide in just 60 years. In Virginia, that area at risk adds up to 300,000 acres, or about the area of Hanover County.

One foot of sea level rise makes additional coastal flooding much more likely, as the higher water levels make it easier for coastal flooding to occur, even in the absence of storm-related rises. Flooding would still not be a daily occurrence, but in urban areas, like Hampton Roads, water is more likely to wash upward through storm drains when winds are onshore or during a tide cycle that is slightly higher than average.

Away from urban centers, higher sea levels put fresh water tables and aquifers at risk. Salinity level rises with the rising tides, so when salt water intrudes into new areas, it makes nearby farmland less suitable for crops and adds salt to previously fresh water wells.

Hampton Roads resident Emily Steinhilber, Director of Virginia Climate Resilient Coasts and Watersheds at the Environmental Defense Fund, has another somewhat messy reminder far away from urban centers — septic systems.

“Whether it’s farmland or a home, increasing encroachment of water on a more frequent basis is a public health issue when it comes to septic systems.”

The effects will push well inland from the Atlantic and the Chesapeake, as farmland near the tidal locations of the James, York, Rappahannock, and Potomac rivers will all be impacted.

Over time, sea level rise presents challenges to long-term national security. Virginia’s location on the lower Chesapeake has offered strategic advantages since the colonial era, but rising seas are putting some of the military's critical coastal infrastructure at risk.

A 2019 Department of Defense report identified 53 installations at risk of recurrent flooding nationwide. Key Virginia installations in that report include Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Newport News, Naval Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, and the world’s largest naval base, Naval Station Norfolk.

And in the end, it is often about money.

For individuals, rising waters also put property value at risk. If rising waters contaminate wells or no longer allow land to perk or drain for septic systems, the value of the property could fall. Steinhilber tactfully continued, “I think it is at the top of counties’ minds that their services are funded by property values and property taxes based on appraisals, and when you start losing usable land, property values can be impacted.”

It all threatens to add up. According to the VCRMP, Virginia’s statewide cost for flood damage is expected to increase by a factor of 12 over today’s levels over the next 60 years, rising to $5.1 billion every year.