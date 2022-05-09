What's a 'geofence' warrant? Midlothian bank heist case gets national attention

A Richmond man pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to robbing a Midlothian bank of $196,932 in a case that tested the constitutionality of a “geofence” warrant that allowed Chesterfield County police to obtain Google location records of 19 cellphones near the bank at the time of the robbery. The defendant’s phone was among them.

After more than 2 ½ years of litigation in state and federal courts, Okello T. Chatrie, 27, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and use of a firearm in the May 20, 2019, holdup of the Call Federal Credit Union at 3640 Call Drive. U.S. District Court Judge M. Hannah Lauck convicted Chatrie after accepting his pleas and set sentencing for Aug. 2.

The case is being watched nationally and has pitted privacy rights against a powerful law enforcement tool that increasingly is being used across the U.S. A geofence search warrant allows authorities to get the location history of any device in a certain area at the time.

The use of the technology has been slammed by critics as a “digital dragnet” that violates the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against unreasonable searches and seizures. But federal prosecutors strongly defended the propriety of the search warrant in the case.

They wrote in a legal brief that Chatrie had chosen to have Google keep a record of where he went with his cellphone in order for Google to provide him with location-based services. As a result, his presence at the bank robbery was stored in a database that Google accesses freely to provide services to its users and advertisers.

“A Virginia magistrate determined that there was probable cause to believe that Google possessed the evidence of the robbery, and he issued a geofence search warrant,” prosecutors argued.

Chatrie’s lawyers and the federal public defender office, along with the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, asked Lauck last year to suppress the evidence in Chatrie’s case, arguing it’s the kind of general, overly broad search not permitted under the U.S. Constitution.

In a 63-page opinion issued March 3, Lauck ruled the geofence warrant that used Google location history to find people near the scene of the 2019 Midlothian bank robbery was unconstitutional because it failed to establish probable cause to search every one of the 19 people within the targeted area.

Location data for 19 devices

The judge denied Chatrie’s lawyers’ request to suppress the evidence produced by the warrant, finding that the detective was not at fault because he had acted in good faith by consulting with prosecutors before applying for the warrant and relied on his past experience in obtaining similar warrants.

Lauck ruled that the “good faith” exception to the Fourth Amendment exclusionary rule, which prevents the government from using most evidence gathered in violation of the Constitution, shields the evidence obtained by the geofence from suppression. The Supreme Court found in 1984 that evidence should not be suppressed if an officer acts in “good faith” when carrying out a warrant that is later determined to be invalid.

A Chesterfield police detective obtained from a magistrate a geofence search warrant that sought the location history from Google of any devices within a 150-meter radius of the bank around the time of the 4:50 p.m. robbery, according to federal court records.

Google turned over location data for 19 devices without providing any identifying information. Police then narrowed down their request to three devices, for which Google provided the information. Detectives then arrested Chatrie on Aug. 13, 2019 — nearly three months after the robbery. Police recovered $102,293 including bills wrapped in bands signed by the bank teller and a Taurus 9 mm pistol during a search of his residence.

According to court records, Chatrie passed a handwritten note to a teller during the robbery that read:

“I have been watching you for some time now. I got your family as hostage and I know where you live, [i]f you or your co-worker alert the cops or anyone your family and you are going to get hurt. I got my boys on the lookout outside. The first cop car they see (I) am going to start hurting everyone in sight, hand over the cash, I need at least 100K and nobody will get hurt and your family will be set free. Think smartly everyone[’s] safety is depending on you and your coworker[’s] action so I hope they don’t try nothing stupid.”

When the teller said she didn’t have access to that kind of money, Chatrie displayed a black and silver handgun. While openly displaying the gun in his hand, Chatrie directed the teller and other bank employees, along with bank customers, to move to the center of the lobby and get on the floor, court records state.

Chatrie then led the individuals behind the teller counter and to an area that contained the bank’s safe. Chatrie then forced the bank’s manager to open the safe and place $195,000 into a bag he brought with him. After acquiring the money, Chatrie left the bank on foot and traveled toward an adjacent business west of the bank.

A 150-meter radius

Following the robbery, Chesterfield police Detective Joshua Hylton interviewed witnesses and obtained bank surveillance camera video of the holdup. In viewing the footage, Hylton observed that when the suspect first walked into the bank, he appeared to be holding a cellphone to the side of his face. To Hylton, this suggested the suspect could have been speaking with a co-conspirator.

After pursuing two other leads that went nowhere, Hylton turned to geofence technology, and applied for and received a geofence warrant roughly three weeks after the holdup.

The warrant drew a geofence with a 150-meter radius (a diameter of 300 meters, longer than three football fields) in an area that encompassed 17.5 acres. The warrant sought data for every device present within the geofence from 4:20 to 5:20 p.m. on the day of the robbery.

In keeping with Google’s protocol, the geofence warrant described a three-step process by which police would attempt to narrow down the list of users for which authorities would obtain the most invasive information.

Although the judge found good faith in the detective’s acquisition of the geofence warrant, she strongly cautioned that “this exception may not carry the day in the future.

“This court will not simply rubber-stamp geofence warrants,” Lauck wrote in her ruling. “If the government is to continue to employ these warrants, it must take care to establish particularized probable cause. As the legal landscape confronts newly developed technology and further illuminates Fourth Amendment rights in the face of geofence practices, future geofence warrants may require additional efforts to seek court approval ... or to limit the geographical and temporal information sought,” the judge added.

“But in light of the complex legal issues that led to this court’s conclusion the court cannot say that Det. Hylton’s reliance on the geofence warrant was objectively unreasonable.”