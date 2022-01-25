Wheeler defends himself before Va. senators, says his record was distorted

Andrew Wheeler, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's lightning rod Cabinet nominee, told state senators Tuesday that he is qualified to find the money to help Virginia fight climate change in a bipartisan manner, and blamed the press for not accurately reporting his record while he was head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Scientists and other former EPA directors have raised alarms about Wheeler for trying to roll back environmental protections as EPA director under President Donald Trump. Wheeler is the Republican governor's choice for Virginia natural resources secretary. Senate Democrats who control the chamber have appeared ready to scuttle the appointment.
Wheeler spoke Tuesday to the Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee. The General Assembly has not yet made a decision on his appointment.
Wheeler told senators he didn't apply to be the secretary, but while he was assisting with Youngkin's transition the incoming governor offered him the job.
As a lobbyist, Wheeler said, he worked for a coal company but his main priority in doing so was boosting retirement and health care benefits of former coal mine workers.
As EPA director, he said, he "reduced air pollution 7 percent by the end of 2019" and more in 2020, cleaned up 82 sites from the Superfund National Priorities List, finalized new lead and copper rules for drinking water and finished regulations to address greenhouse gases. And he faulted Congress for not passing laws on climate change, which he said forced the EPA "to work within the confines of the laws that we had on the books."
Should he get to remain in the post, he said, his priorities would include the bipartisan initiatives of Chesapeake Bay cleanup beyond what previous administrations have done and speeding up the timeline for the city of Richmond to stop dumping raw sewage in the James River. He had scheduled a meeting for Wednesday with Mayor Levar Stoney to discuss the river; Stoney recently tested positive for COVID-19 so Wheeler said he hopes to meet when the mayor is in the clear.
"The governor believes that with my unique background of having run the EPA and working in a senior leadership position in the U.S. Senate, that I know how to access federal funding and assistance and make a difference for this state," he said. "I have been a strong proponent for the bay and I can get the job done."
He said he wants to support former Gov. Ralph Northam's Coastal Resiliency Plan released in December.
Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, asked Wheeler about Youngkin's support for removing Virginia from a multi-state program called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). That program, funded by electricity customers, funds prevention of sea-level rise in coastal areas and inland flooding across the state.
If Virginia removed itself, "there would be no money in the Community Flood Preparedness Fund to deal with all of these planning and project issues," Lewis said. "So where are we going to find the money for those important efforts?"
"I am not prepared to address where we are going to find the money today for that program but I am committed to working with the legislature to make sure that we have the funding for that," Wheeler responded. "Coastal resiliency is very important."
He said he knew the differences between legislating and executing the laws. If confirmed as secretary, he said, "I will executive the laws that the legislature passes. I will not create new laws on my own."
Executive power surfaced early in Youngkin's term. The new governor said in December he would pull Virginia from RGGI through "executive action," but on day one he backed off that plan and instead issued an executive order that asks members of a state regulatory board to consider doing it. Environmental groups say even that would be illegal.
Youngkin this week filed a budget amendment asking the General Assembly - which passed the law to join RGGI in 2020 - to pull out.
In 2020, the Democratic-controlled legislature passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which puts the state on a scheduled transition to renewable electricity generation by 2050. Youngkin has said he opposes the law.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, asked Wheeler if he or the governor would seek changes to the Clean Economy Act.
"We have not had any conversations about what changes he would seek," Wheeler said. "But it is the law of the state and as the law of the state I will implement it."
While Wheeler said the national press refused to report positive news about the EPA under Trump, he has come under criticism from scientists and former administrators at the EPA, including Republicans.
The Union of Concerned Scientists in 2019 created a list of “80 Trump administration attacks on science” and called Wheeler a “driving force” behind many.
Three former EPA administrators who served under Republican presidents expressed concerns in 2019 about Wheeler.
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, said Wheeler's comments sounded good, and asked Wheeler why he's such a lightning rod - and why he was unable to persuade Trump that climate change is real and devastating to the environment.
Wheeler said his discussions with Trump were about specific standards and rules.
"My conversations with the president are still under executive privilege," Wheeler said.
As far as the controversies, Wheeler said, "I don't think the things that I did at EPA were covered very well by the press."
He said that when the EPA held a news conference to announce a new grant program for clean school buses, several national news organizations showed up, "although I don't think any of them actually wrote stories about it," and one national newspaper would not attend. "Positive things were never covered."
