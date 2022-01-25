Wheeler defends himself before Va. senators, says his record was distorted

Andrew Wheeler, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's lightning rod Cabinet nominee, told state senators Tuesday that he is qualified to find the money to help Virginia fight climate change in a bipartisan manner, and blamed the press for not accurately reporting his record while he was head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Scientists and other former EPA directors have raised alarms about Wheeler for trying to roll back environmental protections as EPA director under President Donald Trump. Wheeler is the Republican governor's choice for Virginia natural resources secretary. Senate Democrats who control the chamber have appeared ready to scuttle the appointment.

Wheeler spoke Tuesday to the Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee. The General Assembly has not yet made a decision on his appointment.

Wheeler told senators he didn't apply to be the secretary, but while he was assisting with Youngkin's transition the incoming governor offered him the job.

As a lobbyist, Wheeler said, he worked for a coal company but his main priority in doing so was boosting retirement and health care benefits of former coal mine workers.