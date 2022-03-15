Wheeler keeps $185k salary in lesser role as Youngkin adviser

Scuttled natural resources nominee Andrew Wheeler will keep his $185,567 salary in his new role as a senior adviser to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Democrats who hold the majority in the Senate refused in the General Assembly session to confirm Wheeler for secretary of natural resources, citing his record of trying to undo environmental protections as a previous head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The governor's office said Monday that Wheeler will stay on as a senior adviser. His salary remains at $185,567, according to the Department of Human Resource Management.

Travis Voyles, the deputy secretary now serving as acting secretary of natural resources, earns $130,000, according to the state.

The General Assembly rarely rejects a governor's choice for Cabinet secretary, but Wheeler became a lightning rod over his record at EPA; three former agency directors in 2019 who had served under Republican presidents expressed concern about Wheeler's environmental record, as did many other former agency employees.