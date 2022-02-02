Wheeler reports at least half a million dollars in fund investments, no individual stocks

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's choice for Virginia natural resources secretary has at least half a million dollars in investments in mutual funds, according to a required state form filed in January.
Nominee Andrew Wheeler disclosed the information on his statement of economic interest, a form he and other choices of the governor for high-level posts must submit to the state government. Wheeler said in an interview he does not control any stocks purchased within the funds.
Even though the General Assembly is now debating whether to approve the governor's selections of Wheeler and others for the posts, the state has not released the economic interest forms publicly.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained Wheeler's form from a source who provided it on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release it. The newspaper on Wednesday asked the state Division of Legislative Services for a copy of all forms submitted by Youngkin's choices for Cabinet and agency head positions.
Wheeler is the most controversial, and Democrats who control the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee on Tuesday removed his name from a list of gubernatorial appointments they plan to confirm because of his record of trying to roll back environmental protections as head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Should the General Assembly reject him, it would be the first time since 2006 that lawmakers have scuttled a governor's choice for a Cabinet-level position.
Wheeler and his supporters say his record has been distorted and he'd be a good steward of air and water in Virginia, and would help the state get federal money because of his prior experience.
Wheeler did not report owning stocks in any particular corporation. He reported owning 38 mutual funds and exchange-traded products.
Wheeler has at least $480,037 invested in those funds. The amount could be a lot higher, but it's difficult to know because of the loose requirements of the state form. For a listing of one mutual fund, the category simply requires a listing of "more than $250,000."
Wheeler reported income of $50,000 or less from his consulting business in Alexandria.
In an interview, Wheeler said he's received no income from his consulting business because he hadn't launched it. And he said his investments are all passive and he doesn't control what stocks are purchased within the funds.
State lawmakers also must file a statement of economic interest each year. But lawmakers won't release their forms until after the General Assembly adjourns in March.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the nonprofit Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said the public should have access now to forms for the governor's top appointments and for lawmakers.
"If they are to be useful to the public they should be made available during the session when votes still matter rather than after the fact," she said.
