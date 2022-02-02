Wheeler reports at least half a million dollars in fund investments, no individual stocks

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's choice for Virginia natural resources secretary has at least half a million dollars in investments in mutual funds, according to a required state form filed in January.

Nominee Andrew Wheeler disclosed the information on his statement of economic interest, a form he and other choices of the governor for high-level posts must submit to the state government. Wheeler said in an interview he does not control any stocks purchased within the funds.

Even though the General Assembly is now debating whether to approve the governor's selections of Wheeler and others for the posts, the state has not released the economic interest forms publicly.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained Wheeler's form from a source who provided it on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release it. The newspaper on Wednesday asked the state Division of Legislative Services for a copy of all forms submitted by Youngkin's choices for Cabinet and agency head positions.