Where to vote early in person in the Richmond area

Virginians who want to vote in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election can do so through Saturday, Oct. 31.
Through Saturday, more than 1.94 million Virginians already had voted — 1,182,772 in person and 761,809 through the mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
The total is equivalent to 48.7% of all the votes Virginians cast in the 2016 presidential election.
Election Day, Nov. 3, is the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot. The voter registrar must receive the ballot by noon on Nov. 6.
Here are early voting sites in the Richmond area:
Chesterfield County
LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road
Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road
Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road
The library sites are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The Chesterfield voter registrar’s office, 9848 Lori Road It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 31, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hanover County
The Wickham building, 7497 County Complex Road. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 31, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Henrico County
The Western Government Center, 4305 E. Parham Road
The Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road
Both sites are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 31, the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Richmond
City Hall, 900 E. Broad St.
Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 E. Belt Blvd.
The Richmond voter registrar’s office, 2134 W. Laburnum Ave.
All three Richmond sites are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.