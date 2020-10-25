Where to vote early in person in the Richmond area

Virginians who want to vote in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election can do so through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Through Saturday, more than 1.94 million Virginians already had voted — 1,182,772 in person and 761,809 through the mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The total is equivalent to 48.7% of all the votes Virginians cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Election Day, Nov. 3, is the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot. The voter registrar must receive the ballot by noon on Nov. 6.

Here are early voting sites in the Richmond area:

Chesterfield County

LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road

Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.

North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road

Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road

The library sites are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.