Where to vote early in person in the Richmond area
20200919_MET_VOTE_BB09

In this Sept. 18 photo voters lined up to cast their ballots at the Henrico general registrar’s office.

 BOB BROWN

Virginians who want to vote in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election can do so through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Through Saturday, more than 1.94 million Virginians already had voted — 1,182,772 in person and 761,809 through the mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The total is equivalent to 48.7% of all the votes Virginians cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Election Day, Nov. 3, is the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot. The voter registrar must receive the ballot by noon on Nov. 6.

Here are early voting sites in the Richmond area:

Chesterfield County

LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road

Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.

North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road

Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road

The library sites are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The Chesterfield voter registrar’s office, 9848 Lori Road It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 31, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hanover County

The Wickham building, 7497 County Complex Road. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 31, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Henrico County

The Western Government Center, 4305 E. Parham Road

The Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road

Both sites are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 31, the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Richmond

City Hall, 900 E. Broad St.

Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 E. Belt Blvd.

The Richmond voter registrar’s office, 2134 W. Laburnum Ave.

All three Richmond sites are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

