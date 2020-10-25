 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to vote early in person
0 comments
Where to vote early in person

Where to vote early in person

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20200919_MET_VOTE_BB09

Voters lined up in September to cast their ballots at the Henrico County general registrar’s office.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Virginians who want to vote in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election can do so through Saturday.

About 2 million Virginians already have voted, in person or through the mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Election Day, Nov. 3, is the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot. The voter registrar must receive the ballot by noon on Nov. 6.

Here are early voting sites in the Richmond area:

Chesterfield County

  • LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road
  • Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
  • North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road
  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road

The library sites are open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

  • The Chesterfield voter registrar’s office, 9848 Lori Road, is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hanover County

  • The Wickham building, 7497 County Complex Road. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Henrico County

  • Western Government Center, 4305 E. Parham Road
  • Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road

Both sites are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Richmond

  • City Hall, 900 E. Broad St.
  • Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 E. Belt Blvd.
  • Richmond voter registrar’s office, 2134 W. Laburnum Ave.

All three Richmond sites are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News