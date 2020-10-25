Where to vote early in person

Virginians who want to vote in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election can do so through Saturday.
About 2 million Virginians already have voted, in person or through the mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Election Day, Nov. 3, is the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot. The voter registrar must receive the ballot by noon on Nov. 6.
Here are early voting sites in the Richmond area:
Chesterfield County
- LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road
- Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
- North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road
The library sites are open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
- The Chesterfield voter registrar’s office, 9848 Lori Road, is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hanover County
- The Wickham building, 7497 County Complex Road. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Henrico County
- Western Government Center, 4305 E. Parham Road
- Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road
Both sites are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Richmond
- City Hall, 900 E. Broad St.
- Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 E. Belt Blvd.
- Richmond voter registrar’s office, 2134 W. Laburnum Ave.
All three Richmond sites are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.