Where to vote early in person

Virginians who want to vote in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election can do so through Saturday, Oct. 31.
Through Friday, more than 1.85 million Virginians already had voted — 1,113,420 in person and 740,573 through the mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The total is equivalent to 46% of all the votes Virginians cast in the 2016 presidential election.
Election Day, Nov. 3, is the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot. The voter registrar must receive the ballot by noon on Nov. 6.
Here are early voting sites in the Richmond area:
Chesterfield County
- LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road
- Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
- North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road
The library sites are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
- The Chesterfield voter registrar’s office, 9848 Lori Road
It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 31, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hanover County
- The Wickham building, 7497 County Complex Road
The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 31, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Henrico County
- The Western Government Center, 4305 E. Parham Road
- The Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road
Both sites are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 31, the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Richmond
- City Hall, 900 E. Broad St.
- Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 E. Belt Blvd.
- The Richmond voter registrar’s office, 2134 W. Laburnum Ave.
All three Richmond sites are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.