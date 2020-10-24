 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to vote early in person
0 comments
Where to vote early in person

Where to vote early in person

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20201022_MET_VOTE_AWE03

Carolyn Funn, deputy chief with Chesterfield Board of Elections, at right, stood outside North Courthouse Road Library to help voters Wednesday.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC

Virginians who want to vote in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election can do so through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Through Friday, more than 1.85 million Virginians already had voted — 1,113,420 in person and 740,573 through the mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The total is equivalent to 46% of all the votes Virginians cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Election Day, Nov. 3, is the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot. The voter registrar must receive the ballot by noon on Nov. 6.

Here are early voting sites in the Richmond area:

Chesterfield County

  • LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road
  • Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
  • North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road
  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road

The library sites are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

  • The Chesterfield voter registrar’s office, 9848 Lori Road

It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 31, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hanover County

  • The Wickham building, 7497 County Complex Road

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 31, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Henrico County

  • The Western Government Center, 4305 E. Parham Road
  • The Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road

Both sites are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 31, the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Richmond

  • City Hall, 900 E. Broad St.
  • Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 E. Belt Blvd.
  • The Richmond voter registrar’s office, 2134 W. Laburnum Ave.

All three Richmond sites are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Caravan of Trump supporters rolls through Culpeper
State and Regional News

Caravan of Trump supporters rolls through Culpeper

Organized by David and April Quinn, about 150 vehicles and more than 200 supporters of President Donald Trump participated Saturday morning in a caravan from Warrenton to Lynchburg, which passed through Culpeper, as seen photos submitted by Culpeper GOP Chairman Marshall Keene. Culpeper Trump fans met at Dominion Shopping Center in town and joined in as the train arrived from Warrenton, moving south. The first photo is on Madison Road, and the second is on the Route 29 ramp near the Ole Country Store.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News