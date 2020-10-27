Where to vote early in person

Virginians who want to vote in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election can do so through Saturday.

Election Day, Nov. 3, is the last day to postmark a mail-in ballot. The voter registrar must receive the ballot by noon on Nov. 6.

Statewide, 2,074,223 people already have voted - 1,271,527 in person and 802,696 by mail - the Virginia Public Access Project reported Tuesday.

Here are early voting sites in the Richmond area:

Chesterfield County

LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road

Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.

North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road

Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road

The library sites are open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Chesterfield voter registrar’s office, 9848 Lori Road, is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hanover County