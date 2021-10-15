Whether Virginia brings back parole could hinge on who wins power in November

Earlier this year, senators tabled a bill to reinstate parole while the Virginia State Crime Commission studies the issue.

Morrissey said it's challenging to explain to the public and even lawmakers that parole eligibility does not mean someone walks out the door - it only means a panel of experts can evaluate people to decide who should qualify for release.

Matthieu Belanger, a 2020 graduate of Washington and Lee University School of Law who helps people in prison schedule appointments with the parole board, said the public doesn't get to see the details. Many people in prison committed crimes when they were young after growing up exposed to drug use and violent crime.

After years of therapy and rehabilitation in prison, "a lot of them express a great deal of remorse for what they did, and an understanding that they’re never going to be able to fully make it right because they can’t bring that person back."

If they're released on supervision many want to mentor teens or find ways to help prevent crime, he said.