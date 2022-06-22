 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Widespread power outages reported in Hanover County as storm moves through

  • Updated
Nearly 30,000 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond area are without power as of 3:45 p.m., according to Dominion’s online outage map.

A total of 29,372 customers in Richmond and Tri-Cities lost power. That number doubled from the 3:30 p.m. update.

The hardest hit localities were Hanover with 14,758 customers without power and Henrico with 9,298 customers without power.

3:45 p.m. update 

Dominion Energy is reporting more than 10,000 customers have lost power in Hanover County as a storm system moves through the region. 

Outages are also reported in Henrico County. 

Gusts of up to 60 mph were reported at Richmond International Airport, the National Weather Service reported. 

