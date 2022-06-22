Widespread power outages reported in Hanover County as storm moves through

Nearly 30,000 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond area are without power as of 3:45 p.m., according to Dominion’s online outage map.
A total of 29,372 customers in Richmond and Tri-Cities lost power. That number doubled from the 3:30 p.m. update.
The hardest hit localities were Hanover with 14,758 customers without power and Henrico with 9,298 customers without power.
3:45 p.m. update
Dominion Energy is reporting more than 10,000 customers have lost power in Hanover County as a storm system moves through the region.
Outages are also reported in Henrico County.
Gusts of up to 60 mph were reported at Richmond International Airport, the National Weather Service reported.
People are also reading…
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Richmond VA, Tuckahoe VA and Petersburg VA until 4:00 PM EDT. This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH! pic.twitter.com/p2U2xakPF0— NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) June 22, 2022