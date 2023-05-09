From one governor to another: the nation’s first elected Black governor, Doug Wilder, says the current tenant of the office he once held, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, needs to hold two top state officials accountable for letting down Virginia college students and the taxpayers who foot much of higher education’s costs.

One, Virginia chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer Martin Brown, recently told faculty and staff at Virginia Military Institute that DEI was “dead.”

The other, Michael Rao, is president of Virginia Commonwealth University, which recently paid $73 million to get out from under a failed plan redevelopment plan for the old Public Safety Building site in downtown Richmond.

“Both the issue of Brown and VCU show it is essential that we have leadership that hears and understands and represents the needs of the people,” Wilder told a news conference at the state Capitol.

He said Youngkin is ultimately responsible for holding state officials to account.

Calling VCU Health System’s $73 million payment to a developer that threatened to sue when the project was abandoned a waste of public funds, Wilder said it was especially galling that at about the same time, the school was proposing a tuition increase.

“How many students were robbed from attending VCU on scholarship?” he said.

He said it was also galling that what he called Brown’s inflammatory remarks on DEI came at VMI, given the school’s history of racism and sexism.

“I’m not talking about 100 years ago, I’m not talking about 50 years ago, I’m talking about right now at VMI,” he said.

He reiterated his call that Youngkin fire Brown.

Youngkin said Monday that Brown’s comments reflect recent trends, wherein a moment he feels is important has gone off the rails. Youngkin cited what he called a focus on equal outcomes at any cost, and said the point should be to encourage diversity and inclusion.

"I don't think Governor Youngkin has the experience, or the knowledge or the wherewithal to be considered anything close to an expert on diversity," Wilder said Tuesday in response to a question about Youngkin's recent comments that DEI efforts had gone off the rails.

Meanwhile, Wilder said Youngkin needs to press for more transparency about what Wilder alleged was financial mismanagement at VCU.

Dr. Marlon Levy, interim CEO of VCU Health, said the hospital system paid off a third party’s loan in order to avoid far greater financial problems down the road, said

Wilder said he was skeptical of VCU’s explanation that the payment came from health system operating funds – that is, the money it collects from patients and their insurers.

Wilder, a distinguished professor at VCU’s Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs has clashed with Rao and the university’s leadership several times in recent years.

Wilder last year sued Rao and three other VCU officials, alleging damages of $5 million for acts that he said damaged his reputation, but he dropped the suit a few months later.

In 2018, he accused Rao and other administrators of ignoring allegations that a VCU dean harassed a female aide to Wilder and in 2019 he filed a complaint accusing Rao and VCU leadership of “pervasive and persistent violations” relating to racism and sexism.

