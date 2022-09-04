William & Mary students explore the community with a scavenger hunt

Armed with smart phones and a list of community sites, several clusters of William & Mary students assembled with one goal in mind: get to the know the city, and maybe earn some swag along the way.

Earlier this week, students participated in the Explore Williamsburg Challenge, described as a civic scavenger hunt. This is the second year that William & Mary has held the scavenger hunt as a more formal, public event, but some version of it has been happening for the past few years.

For freshman Amanda Rothkopf from Salem, taking part in the Tuesday event was a good way to learn more about her “favorite place.”

Rothkopf, who plans to study accounting and music, decided to go to William & Mary because of her love of Williamsburg. But while she’s spent plenty of time in Colonial Williamsburg, she wanted “to get more knowledge” of the entire city around her, she said.

The hunt, which will be held again on Saturday, attracted about 100 registered participants over the course of two days.

Elizabeth Miller, William & Mary’s associate director of the Office of Community Engagement, said that one of the main goals of the event is to help students see that “they’re part of a broader community” here in Williamsburg.

During the scavenger hunt, participants were tasked with finding 11 different community sites and prompted to speak to city staff members and officials to hear more about what the city has to offer.

Destinations included the Stryker Center, where hunters found Mayor Doug Pons in the City Council chambers to ask about one of the policies he’s proud of, as well as the temporary lodgings of the fire department on the third floor of the Municipal Building, where Deputy Fire Chief Larry Snyder was on hand to talk about why he joined the squad.

“It’s fun to see [the students] be like, ‘Oh, I’ve met the mayor, I’ve met police officials,’” Miller said.

Second-year graduate students Diamond Torres and Vicky Arriola both participated in the challenge to get the chance to explore the city before they graduate at the end of the year.

“I’ve never been here before,” Torres said as she entered the Williamsburg Regional Library, where scavenger hunters needed to ask a library staff member what program they’re excited about.

Arriola, who also attended undergrad at William & Mary, said that she knew things on-campus, but not necessarily off-campus.

In the Chamber of Commerce, Torres and Arriola spoke with Courtney Thompson, the director of membership and development, and Naomi Flythe, a service representative, and asked the Williamsburg natives for a recommendation for a business to visit. (Answer: Thompson didn’t want to play any favorites among the 700-plus businesses, but a member directory is available online at www.businesswilliamsburg.com.)

After the scavenger hunt, participants remarked that they valued having conversations with staff and wished that they had more time to talk.

Others were excited about the resources they collected along the way, like library cards and a Colonial Williamsburg Collegiate Pass, which gives students the chance to visit Art Museums and Colonial Williamsburg exhibition buildings free of charge, plus some more perks.