Williams: A militia in Halifax County wants official approval to assist law enforcement. That's a terrible idea.

In these incendiary times, formally blessing an armed militia to assist law enforcement is akin to tossing a Molotov cocktail into a fireworks factory.
But that’s what’s up in Halifax County, whose Board of Supervisors is considering the idea of the Halifax County Militia serving as an auxiliary to local authorities when called.
Supervisor Ricky Short proposed the resolution at the board’s Sept. 8 meeting.
“Wouldn’t it be nice if we get violence happening in the next ten minutes to have a local militia to call up while we wait on the national government to get the national guard in there?” Short said.
According to the South Boston News & Record, Halifax County Militia commander Mitzi Thompson told the supervisors: “The militia is here, okay. We are not going anywhere, OK. We are reaching out and asking to work with you.”
Thanks but no thanks, said Supervisor Stanley Brandon, one of three Black supervisors on the board. “We just don’t need people that are not recognized as police and military out here with guns running around.”
America already has enough problems with policing and racism, even from officers actually trained to do the job. Law enforcement is no place for private militias.
Or as South Boston resident Mattie Cowan said in the News & Record:
“Who is going to govern them? Are you going to be responsible for them? Are you going to pay them when you call them to duty? Who is eligible to join? If they kill somebody, who is going to be liable?”
All excellent questions, yet to be answered. The board tabled the matter, for now.
But what could go wrong? Well, Halifax could become another Kenosha, Wis., where 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with killing two people during a protest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. His lawyer’s defense? That Rittenhouse could have been part of a “well-regulated militia.”
Regulation has limits if a juvenile vigilante can cross state lines with an assault-style rifle. But what Halifax supervisors are considering doesn’t sound like a vote of confidence in local and state law enforcement.
The Halifax County-South Boston NAACP opposes the idea and was slated to meet with the county sheriff on Tuesday, branch president Barbara Coleman-Brown said in an interview.
She described the militia resolution as a reaction to the recognition given high school senior Nevaeh Hodges for organizing a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in South Boston. In attendance at that June event were armed members of the Halifax County Militia. In late August, Thompson organized a Back the Blue rally in Halifax in support of the police.
We should realize by now that we are a nation looking at life through different lenses, as described to me in an email from Amy Cooter, a senior lecturer in sociology at Vanderbilt University and an expert on U.S. domestic militias.
“I think sometimes from an outside perspective, militia members seem as though they are on the fringe of society,” she said, “but in reality and especially in rural areas, they are friends and relatives of law enforcement, people they went to school with, people they hunt with, people they’re related to.”
From those folks’ perspective, “they already think about militia members as the good guys, as being on their side, as being people they can rely on if they need extra help.”
Board chairman Hubert Pannell, who is Black, opposes the militia measure. He plans to meet with local law enforcement officials, the county administrator and South Boston’s mayor to discuss the matter.
“I just believe we’ve already got a police force, we’ve got a National Guard, we’ve got State Police. Our local police is doing a fantastic job,” he said in an interview.
He said Halifax hasn’t had any recent unrest to explain this proposal popping up. ”I think someone just wants to do something because if you probably look across the United States, you see militias popping up everywhere.”
Cooter says such groups vary in composition, “but in general, militias are overwhelmingly white and male,” she said. “So even if we can make the best assumptions about their motives and judgments, I think it’s certainly understandable to have concerns about how they would be perceived in many communities, especially given our current divisive political climate, including events where self-identified militia members have opposed protesters fighting for racial justice, and in the context of a national history of some jurisdictions using armed white folks to enforce white supremacy.”
In this context, the board is kicking a grenade, not a can, down the road.
This colossally bad idea is beyond divisive; it’s a provocation. It needs to go away.
