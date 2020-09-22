Williams: A militia in Halifax County wants official approval to assist law enforcement. That's a terrible idea.

She described the militia resolution as a reaction to the recognition given high school senior Nevaeh Hodges for organizing a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in South Boston. In attendance at that June event were armed members of the Halifax County Militia. In late August, Thompson organized a Back the Blue rally in Halifax in support of the police.

We should realize by now that we are a nation looking at life through different lenses, as described to me in an email from Amy Cooter, a senior lecturer in sociology at Vanderbilt University and an expert on U.S. domestic militias.

“I think sometimes from an outside perspective, militia members seem as though they are on the fringe of society,” she said, “but in reality and especially in rural areas, they are friends and relatives of law enforcement, people they went to school with, people they hunt with, people they’re related to.”

From those folks’ perspective, “they already think about militia members as the good guys, as being on their side, as being people they can rely on if they need extra help.”

Board chairman Hubert Pannell, who is Black, opposes the militia measure. He plans to meet with local law enforcement officials, the county administrator and South Boston’s mayor to discuss the matter.