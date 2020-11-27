Williams: Barbara Johns deserves a statue in the U.S. Capitol.

“Her statue would complement Virginia’s other official statue, George Washington; while he represents the pinnacle of power in government and in the military, Barbara Johns represents the patriotic citizen, who without position or rank, has an equally important voice in our representative democracy.”

Lynch noted during the hearing there are no teenagers among those represented in the statue hall.

“Imagine the two to three million visitors who will come to the Capitol, many, many of whom are teenagers. Imagine if they see a young woman of their age who has transformed our civic society. To me, there would be no more powerful statement that Virginia could send to stand alongside Washington...to have a citizen, a teenager, a woman of color, standing beside him.”

Cameron Patterson, executive director of the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville, echoed that. He said during an interview Friday that a statue of Johns in the U.S. Capitol not only would broadly represent the contributions of Prince Edward’s residents to the movement, but would be “a powerful statement for young folks to see in her eyes within the statue, hopefully, themselves and the contributions that they could make.”

The statuary hall at the Capitol, in race, gender and generational diversity, needs to look more like America.