Williams: Each law enforcement shooting erodes trust in a mental health crisis system.

The law directs the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to work with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services and local law enforcement to create the system and coordinate the response to a crisis. But it fails to limit police involvement in situations where there is no immediate safety threat or regulate their use of lethal weapons when responding, as initially proposed.

The outcomes in Culpeper are exactly what were feared by Princess Blanding, Peters’ sister and a candidate for governor. She says the Marcus Alert leaves too much discretion to police, lacks accountability and will perpetuate the sort of inconsistent outcomes evidenced in Culpeper.

Blanding is so unhappy with the legislation bearing her brother’s name that she denounced it during a ceremonial signing of the bill by Gov. Ralph Northam in December. Lawmakers, as they seem to be doing a lot lately, called it “a start.”

The pilot protocols have not been established in the area that includes Culpeper. But Blanding says the pilot would have resulted in the same lethal outcomes for Hairston and Frye, “because it’s so subjective and so watered down.”