Williams: 'My story is their story, too': Gayle Jessup White, a descendant of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, reclaims her heritage

"There are times when her honest accounting of her experience has taught us about our blind spots," she said of White. "We, like many Americans, are sometimes unaware of those blind spots, and like our nation, we need to face them and change."

Bowman called the book "an important one for Monticello and for our country as we work to tell a more honest and complicated history of our past."

White's narrative is a metaphor for our nation's contradictions and secrets -- some of her family members chose to pass as white. If anything, "Reclamation" demonstrates how illusory and -- yes, paradoxical -- American identity can be. It would behoove all of us to be as curious about our heritage as White. We can't become what we want to be, individually and collectively, if we don't know who we are.

The backdrop for the early part of White's story is Black, middle-class Washington. Her journalist husband, Jack White, was teaching at Hampton University, so they landed in Richmond to ease the commute. In the book, she describes their horror upon driving down Monument Avenue and seeing its Confederate statues. But Richmond's proximity to Monticello was fortuitous.