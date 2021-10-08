Williams: Pharrell Williams is not happy. If his Virginia Beach music festival is to continue, that city's leadership must listen and learn

Pharrell Williams has reeled in a boatload of awards as a recording artist and producer. But the Virginia Beach native's greatest hit may have been the 2019 Something in the Water music festival on that city's waterfront.

Thanks to Williams' star power in attracting a Who's Who of artists -- including Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Usher and Tyler the Creator -- Something in the Water dulled harsh memories of Virginia Beach's 1989 Greekfest clash of Black college students, police and National Guard members, and more recent troubles associated with College Beach Weekend.

Williams was lauded as the masterful maestro of a peaceful, profitable endeavor whose goal was to unite the community and celebrate the city's diversity. Everyone involved prepared to do it all over again when the pandemic permitted.

But last March, Williams' cousin, 25-year-old Donovan Lynch, was fatally shot by Virginia Beach police during a night of violent unrest. Williams is unhappy with the city leadership's response. He indicated in an open letter to Virginia Beach city manager Patrick Duhaney that he is pulling the plug on plans for a 2022 Something in the Water.