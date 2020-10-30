Williams: VMI is steeped in racism. Removing a statue and its superintendent are not enough

Virginia Military Institute's dilemma poses the essential question of this moment of racial reckoning: Can institutions steeped in systemic racism be redeemed?
VMI is what it is — a school whose students took up arms in defense of slavery, the last public college in Virginia to integrate, a place that had to be forced to admit women. Until several years ago, its students were required to salute a statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, who taught at VMI and owned six enslaved people.
Kaleb Tucker, class of 2020, started a petition to remove the statue of Jackson and encouraged other alumni of the school to speak out on a Twitter thread he started, according to a story last June in The Roanoke Times.
Black cadets responded with stories of being punished for not saluting the Jackson statue; of white cadets using the N-word and wearing blackface; of having to charge across the New Market battlefield in memory of 10 cadets who died fighting for the Confederacy; and of getting spit in the face.
“There’s a no-tolerance policy for so much at VMI, and racism is not one of those,” Tucker told Roanoke Times reporter Claire Mitzel.
Amid the subsequent fallout from The Roanoke Times story and more recent reports by The Washington Post, the school's superintendent resigned under pressure and the Board of Visitors voted to remove the Jackson statue. Gov. Ralph Northam, a VMI graduate, ordered an independent investigation of VMI's culture.
Its Board of Visitors president, John Boland, told Northam in a letter that "systemic racism does not exist here and a fair and independent review will find that to be true," according to The Post.
Such an assertion is contrary to everything we know about VMI and America.
Northam was nicknamed "Coonman" in the school's 1981 yearbook. State Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, was managing editor of a 1968 yearbook that included blackface photos.
VMI is not without its African American success stories.
Support Local Journalism
One of my first columns was about a program called COW (College Orientation Workshop), a four-week summer program at VMI that prepares male minority high school rising juniors and seniors for success. Its founder is Gene Williams, a member of VMI's class of 1974.
The subject of that July 1992 column was Kendall Clarke, a COW participant who rose from an academic malaise at Richmond's John Marshall High School to finish VMI. He's now an Army colonel.
But there is inherent tension in being Black at VMI.
"From an educational standpoint, it has a great reputation," VMI graduate Avi Hopkins told me two years ago. "In terms of its history, having gone to Lee-Davis [High School], I did understand there were also some representations not necessarily in line with who I am. But I also felt like there's opportunity."
Hopkins was among the "rats" (new cadets) who had to salute the statue of Jackson as they left the Jackson Arch, the entry to the barracks. "Understanding the history of Stonewall Jackson and the Confederacy, the experience of my ancestors ... and again, doing something in honor of [a Confederate leader], it really pushes you to really look at a situation and try to determine what can we do differently."
There's value for Black students who can stick it out at VMI. But what can we do differently?
That's a question we're also asking in Richmond, amid questions about what comes next on Monument Avenue.
A handful of residents have fought the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in court, enduring a setback last week when a Richmond Circuit judge ruled in favor of Gov. Ralph Northam's order to remove it.
Even as those plaintiffs appealed, more than 50 residents who live in the area near the statue said they planned to file a brief supporting Northam's plan to take the statue down.
Meanwhile, the graffiti-covered Lee monument was recently listed No. 1 among "The 25 Most Influential Works of American Protest Art Since World War II" in The New York Times Style Magazine. At least a few folks I've heard from think the space, as reclaimed, should stay as is. But where does the protest end and the progress begin?
What ails us can't be cured with tinkering or a cosmetic makeover. At VMI, we shouldn't need an investigation to uncover the obvious; it existed in plain sight. Systems of white supremacy cannot effectively be remade amid a pervasive culture of white supremacy.
When places like Richmond and VMI function as designed, removing statues, or even leadership, is not enough. We need a new design.
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW