Williams: VMI is steeped in racism. Removing a statue and its superintendent are not enough

But there is inherent tension in being Black at VMI.

"From an educational standpoint, it has a great reputation," VMI graduate Avi Hopkins told me two years ago. "In terms of its history, having gone to Lee-Davis [High School], I did understand there were also some representations not necessarily in line with who I am. But I also felt like there's opportunity."

Hopkins was among the "rats" (new cadets) who had to salute the statue of Jackson as they left the Jackson Arch, the entry to the barracks. "Understanding the history of Stonewall Jackson and the Confederacy, the experience of my ancestors ... and again, doing something in honor of [a Confederate leader], it really pushes you to really look at a situation and try to determine what can we do differently."

There's value for Black students who can stick it out at VMI. But what can we do differently?

That's a question we're also asking in Richmond, amid questions about what comes next on Monument Avenue.