Williams: What did you do after George Floyd's death? The head of the ACLU of Virginia decided to resign to make room for others -- and herself

The idea is simple — racial, ethnic, gender and generational empowerment won't happen by inertia — but it stopped me in my tracks. We've been conditioned in our society to view resignation as tantamount to surrender. We are taught that power and position are to be desired, attained and clung to. More recently, in right-wing politics, you might add "at all costs."

As our nation teeters on the brink of chaos, it's clearly time to toss outmoded ideas in the trash bin.

"I think 'leadership by resignation' can be an effective form of leadership when the leader is modeling responsible and caring succession planning for the organization and thoughtful transition planning for themselves and their family," said Gill Robinson Hickman, an emerita professor of leadership studies at the University of Richmond and co-author (with Laura Knouse) of "When Leaders Face Personal Crisis: The Human Side of Leadership."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Second, this form of leadership can become a teaching moment for the organization and society when leaders help others to understand the ways in which the organization needs to change for the better," Hickman said.

Gastañaga, in her letter, said the September death of Ginsburg compelled her to consider further whether it was time to step aside and make room for the next generation of leadership.