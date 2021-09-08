Winsome Sears, GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, lets go of campaign team, ex-aide says

Winsome Sears, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, let go of approximately six people on her campaign team on Wednesday.

Mike Allers, who was Sears' press secretary but is now out of a job, said he was notified by a representative of the Richmond political consulting company Creative Direct, which had been working with the Sears campaign for a few weeks.

“Campaigns retool all the time," Sears said in an interview late Wednesday. "We’re trying to be more lean and that’s it. There is no big story here.”

“Campaigns retool. Glenn’s has retooled," she said, referring to GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin. "Everybody else’s has retooled. I’m just doing it a little bit later.”

Also let go was campaign manager CJ Jordan, Allers said, saying that approximately six people were affected.

Allers said he wasn't sure what led to the decision, had enjoyed working on the campaign and was disappointed.

"I was not told," he said.

Sears declined to get into specifics.

Sears faces Democrat Hala Ayala in the Nov. 2 election, in which former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, faces GOP nominee Youngkin at the top of the ticket.