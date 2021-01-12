With 84 new COVID-19 deaths, Virginia nears 5,500 total with 40% coming in just the last three months

The number of COVID-19 tests is also on the rise following steep drops after the holidays. The state exceeded 4.6 million total tests administered on Tuesday and the percentage of people testing positive has decreased slightly to 16.4%.

This is still closer to the highest positivity rate recorded — 20.2% in April — than the lowest rate of 3.7%.

Vaccine data

Virginia is one of the top states in the country when it comes to most vaccines distributed with 773,825, but only a quarter of those shots have been given. This is below the national average of 35%.

Hospitals and local health department have administered about 73%, according to VDH data on Tuesday. About 15% of vaccines were given through medical practices, community health providers and pharmacies - three avenues that the second phase of front-line essential workers and people 75 and over will rely on.

At least 19,086 people in Virginia have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, meaning they’ve received a second dose. This is nearly three times the number recorded Friday. The site notes administered vaccines could take up to three days to report.