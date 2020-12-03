With COVID-19 cases hitting new peak in Richmond, RPS leader will recommend schools stay virtual

Kamras also shared some results from a districtwide survey about whether to resume in-person instruction: 80% of teachers said they preferred to remain fully virtual, and 63% of parents said the same. Kamras also wrote that the district would not be able to provide transportation since the entire bus fleet is used to deliver meals to students.

“I acknowledge the very real downsides to continuing with remote instruction,” he said in the newsletter.

He continued: “While this approach is working well for many students, it is not for others. The long-term academic and social-emotional impacts for these young people are likely to be significant.”

Kamras will make his recommendation to the School Board on Monday, when it is slated to formally vote on whether to bring students back to the classroom.

Hospitalizations and vaccinations

The week after Thanksgiving, the city's percentage of positive test results is hovering at 4%, the lowest in the region. But with more holidays coming up and Virginia's hospitalizations reaching record numbers, Avula cautioned about social interactions.