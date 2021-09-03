With deadline looming, redistricting commission down one GOP member

The Virginia Redistricting Commission has just 37 days to finalize its district maps for the Virginia House and Senate. As of Friday, the commission is down one member.
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, announced in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that he was resigning from the commission, leaving the body without one of its GOP members.
“I have enjoyed working with my colleagues on the Virginia Redistricting Commission for the past nine months. Approved by the voters last November, the bipartisan Commission is in its first year and I wish them well as they continue to navigate uncharted territory,” Newman wrote, without citing a reason for his departure. The senator could not be immediately reached for comment.
It’s unclear how Newman’s departure will affect the commission’s work, which could be stalled until a replacement is found. Just last week, the commission hit a different snag when one of its members — whose name has not be disclosed — tested positive for COVID-19, delaying a key meeting.
Newman was appointed to the commission by Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, to fill one of the two spots that need to be filled by Republican senators, as called for in the state constitution.
A spokesman for Norment said the senator “will endeavor to name a designee prior to the next meeting.” He said the caucus would be looking for a member who is “willing and has the time.”
Newman is the second GOP-selected member to resign from the commission. Virginia Thornton of Forest joined the commission in July, replacing Marvin Gilliam of Bristol.
The newly formed Virginia Redistricting Commission is the product of a constitutional amendment that reworked the way Virginia adjusts its political maps following the decennial census.
Proponents of the amendment, which voters approved overwhelmingly, said it would end gerrymandering by shifting some power over the redistricting process away from the legislature and into the hands of a bipartisan group of citizens and legislators.
The commission has been meeting for months, but only this week began the work of drawing up district maps. The commission looked at preliminary maps for the legislature’s Northern Virginia seats.
Northern Virginia presents the lowest-hanging fruit for the commission. The area is solidly controlled by Democrats and has some of the lowest rates of racial polarization, meaning the race of voters isn’t a strong predictor for how they will vote.
In what may be a sign of how contentious the process will be, at least one member found himself displeased with both versions of the Senate map presented Thursday.
“I think I would be submitting my resignation from the Senate today,” Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, joked Thursday, after noticing that both of the Northern Virginia maps drew his residence into the district now represented by Sen. Chap Petersen, another Fairfax Democrat.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday. At the most recent meeting, the commission’s chairpersons agreed members would likely need to start meeting twice a week to finish the redistricting work in time.
