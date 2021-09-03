With deadline looming, Virginia redistricting commission down one GOP member

The Virginia Redistricting Commission has just 37 days to finalize its district maps for the Virginia House and Senate. As of Friday, the commission is down one member.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, announced in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that he was resigning from the commission, leaving the body without one of its GOP members.

“I have enjoyed working with my colleagues on the Virginia Redistricting Commission for the past nine months. Approved by the voters last November, the bipartisan Commission is in its first year and I wish them well as they continue to navigate uncharted territory,” Newman wrote, without citing a reason for his departure. The senator could not be immediately reached for comment.

It's unclear how Newman's departure will impact the commission's work, which could be stalled until a replacement is found. Just last week, the commission hit a different snag when one of its members - whose name has not be disclosed - tested positive for COVID-19, delaying a key meeting.

Newman was appointed to the commission by Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, to fill one of the two spots that need to be filled by Republican Senators, per the state constitution.