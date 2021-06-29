With Delta variant spreading, WHO urges fully vaccinated people to wear masks but Virginia is sticking to CDC guidance

Some residents felt it was long overdue. Others called the move premature.

In the U.S., the highly infectious delta mutation currently accounts for 1 in 5 cases. Statewide, the VDH has tied the delta variant to 48 cases, six hospitalizations and one death — which occurred in Henrico County along with half of the hospitalizations.

Anderson said these figures are an undercount since not every COVID-19-positive sample is tested for variants. The VDH also does not have data available that shows how many of the people who were infected with the variant had been vaccinated.

Rebekah Butterfield, an epidemiologist with the Richmond and Henrico health districts, said the local data team is working to collect samples of the rare cases of breakthrough infections — or cases that occur among fully vaccinated people — to sequence and identify possible variants.

“That way, if a specific variant was linked to a case of vaccine breakthrough, we’d know right away,” said Butterfield, adding that this work is in addition to the vaccine and prevention outreach teams focused in areas with low vaccination rates.