With election wins, Va. Republicans could pass laws restricting abortion. The race for lieutenant governor is key.

In January, Miyares was endorsed by four prominent activists opposed to laws expanding abortion access.

"It is an honor to have the ongoing support from the pro-life community. Life in all stages is beautiful. From day one as a legislator, I have been committed to the issue of Life," Miyares said in a statement he shared on Twitter and his campaign disseminated. He added: "As your Attorney General, I will continue to protect the unborn" and "respect the sanctity of human life."

Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, said in a statement that "The restrictive and dangerous abortion ban in Texas is a clear warning of what could happen in Virginia if any of the Republicans on the ballot are elected." He asserted that "Jason Miyares' votes already paint a clear picture to voters that he cannot be trusted to stand up for women's rights."

As for future measures, Morrissey said he would anticipate voting with Republicans on abortion issues, describing himself as "proudly a pro-life vote in the Senate."

"To the extent that the Hala Ayala campaign is using me, have at it," he said. "I’m not changing my position. … Some decisions are easy for me, and that’s one of the easier ones, you know? And if Planned Parenthood doesn’t like it, guess what. Campaign against me.”