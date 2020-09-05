With JMU closing its campus, are other Virginia colleges destined to follow?

There’s no evidence that the virus is moving from VCU to the rest of the Richmond area, said Dr. Danny Avula, director of the city’s health department. A large portion of VCU’s cases were traced back to one social gathering, he said. Briggs said 44 of the school's 198 total cases originated in one incident.

Because VCU is so integrated into Richmond, it’s tougher to keep cases from spreading off campus. A more isolated school can better handle the challenge of keeping the virus contained, Avula said. It’s too soon to know if JMU’s outbreak has seeped into the surrounding community, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health said.

Isolation space isn’t always an easy thing for a college to procure. At VCU, the school wanted single-occupancy rooms and single-occupancy bathrooms for isolation areas. That meant hall-style dorms and typical suite-style rooms with shared bathrooms were off the table. Other schools have turned to hotels or apartment complexes for their isolation space.

VCU had 54 beds in Gladding Residence Center III available for isolation space but knew it might soon need more. In a matter of days, VCU filled half those beds. It found more isolation space in the Honors College, which in the spring had been turned over to the VCU Medical Center for overflow rooms but wasn’t being used at the time.