With most K-12 students unvaccinated, masks are still required in Virginia’s public schools

The first day of Virginia's mass campaign to inoculate children ages 12 to 15 with a Pfizer shot was met with updated federal guidance that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most situations.
So what does this mean for the state's K-12 public schools? Nothing - yet.
Face coverings are still required for students and teachers, in large part because children under the age of 12 aren't eligible to receive a shot yet and vaccinations for 12-to-15-year-olds became available on Wednesday night.
State Superintendent Dr. James Lane said Thursday there are currently no plans to require vaccinations for students.
But as many Virginians celebrated a potential step toward normalcy, limited answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention left some parents unsure of what this could mean for their unvaccinated children.
With Pfizer's vaccine requiring two doses three weeks apart, no one under the age of 16 in Virginia will be fully vaccinated by the time the state removes gathering and capacity limits on May 28, Memorial Day Weekend.
As a result, Henrico County Schools spokesman Andy Jenks said while the school system plans to follow state and local health guidance, mask-wearing and physical distancing remain in effect until further notice.
“We’ve learned how to do lots of hard things in the past year, and we just need to hang on for another month,” Jenks said. “While some adults and students in our buildings may be fully vaccinated at this time, others are not. School and workplace safety regulations are about keeping everyone safe and healthy.”
Chris Whitley, Hanover County Schools spokesperson, said they're evaluating the state directive to determine if any modifications are needed but will "comply with all legal requirements." Chesterfield and Richmond Public Schools did not respond to requests for comment by time of publication.
Henrico school officials continue to review and consider plans going forward but are "certainly encouraging everyone who is eligible to go get their shot - that’s the key to keeping the positive momentum going,” Jenks said.
Still, parents with children under the age of 12 remain cautious.
Jessica Polackwich Erikson has a 7-year-old she wishes could be eligible for vaccination before Henrico County Public Schools starts in the fall. Her two oldest were enrolled in the Pfizer clinical trials for the 12-to-15 age group, bolstering her confidence in sending them back safely.
As a professor at the University of Richmond’s School of Law, which has taught in-person classes this past year, she also said 0 cases at the university were tied to classrooms.
In April, U of R’s positivity rate was 0.4%. In the fall and spring, it was at 1.3%. Fewer than 400 students and faculty were infected, according to the university dashboard.
But U of R continues to require face coverings and social distancing. Polackwich Erickson worries the end of the mask mandate in Virginia may have come too soon.
“I'm definitely glad that masks will still be required in the schools. I hope we're at a place next fall where they aren't needed, but that obviously depends in large part on whether vaccination rates continue to rise and case rates continue to fall,“ she said. “But I can’t wait to have them back in school. I think every parent is ready for the kids to have their lives back.”
Kelly Henriquez, 31, is conflicted about whether to allow her 10-year-old step-son to return to school. Clearance for the Pfizer vaccine’s use in children between the ages of 2 and 11 is expected in September, when Richmond Public Schools would have its first day of school.
“That’s been really difficult for us because we’re now being told we need to make a decision by June 1 as to whether he’s going to go fully back to school five days a week in person or be fully virtual five days a week,” Henriquez said. “We’re being asked to make a decision for September in June.”
Henriquez also works in facilities with children under the age of 5 who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated or can’t wear a mask due to a developmental disability. While the chances of this age group being sick is low, it can occur and children can spread the virus. Some kids as young as 1 year old have been reported to develop a rare but severe illness called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which occurs after being infected or coming into contact with the virus.
Fewer than 100 cases have been identified in Virginia as of May 3, the last available update.
“I’m concerned about people who are unvaccinated who are going to see this as ‘OK, well this is something I can take advantage of to get away with not wearing a mask.’ Ultimately that’s going to put the kids who are unable to get vaccinated at risk,” Henriquez said, adding there’s also fears for immunocompromised people like her mother. “I’m not going to feel safe anymore because people already aren’t following the rules.”
Her brother is a delivery driver who has shared stories of people approaching him without a mask even though he does contactless deliveries. Others have worn the masks below their nose or as a chin strap.
As a Spanish medical interpreter, Henriquez also fears messaging surrounding the mask mandate and vaccinations for 12-to-15 year olds in immigrant populations could be watered down to “masks aren’t important anymore.” CDC and state guidance advises unvaccinated people to continue wearing face coverings to limit community transmission.
“We’re already having issues with the general, English-speaking population getting correct health care information. So then we get a very small percentage of that information actually diffused to the Spanish-speaking population,” Henriquez said. “We basically only tried doing the right thing for about five minutes.”
In a Thursday media briefing, state vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said working through the schools will give VDH a better chance of getting information to students and their families.
An early criticism in the pandemic regarded language access in school emails sent to parents. Most were predominantly in English even in Chesterfield County, which has one of the largest growing Hispanic populations in the state.
Then there’s the other reality that many non-English speaking families or parents who work night jobs might not be as available to attend daytime clinics, Avula said. Richmond and Henrico’s health districts have added more nighttime and weekend vaccination events to help with access.
George Wythe High School has Wednesday walk-up clinics. Richmond Raceway extended its hours to 6 p.m. through the end of May. Virginia State University, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., will be hosting walk-ins with Pfizer shots until May 29.
“But having the opportunity to get vaccinated in schools without the need for a parent to actually be present on-site will really improve our uptake rates,” Avula said. “We very much talked about school-based vaccination as part of our racial equity strategy in this population.”
Amy Popovich, nurse manager for Richmond and Henrico’s health districts, said Thursday that while they’re asking for children to be accompanied by an adult, the adult doesn’t have to be the parent or guardian. But they do have to have permission from a parent or guardian to sign, verbally or in writing, and give consent.
“We don’t require any paperwork. The child will just have to state their name and their date of birth when they come,” Popovich said. “The requirements may be different at other sites, other pharmacies and pediatric offices. So we just ask that you call and ask those requirements when you’re there.”
Dr. N. Romesh Wijesooriya, pediatrician and associate medical director at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, said there are plans to offer the vaccine to parents when they come in if they haven’t received a shot to help widen access.
Depending on demand, the hospital might add vaccine days or clinics in the upcoming weeks. In a Thursday briefing, he acknowledged the hesitancy of a few parents - a VCU study showed about 30% of parents in Virginia with children under the age of 18 were unlikely to vaccinate them - saying “we just want to make sure that our kids are safe.”
“Looking at the studies that were done and the data that I mentioned earlier, I am very reassured. So much so that I’m planning as soon as possible to get my 13-year-old vaccinated,” Wijesooriya said. “These vaccines, they are protecting our children for sure but I would actually say as we go into the younger and younger age groups, we are also maybe more importantly protecting people in our community who are more at risk.”
It was unclear as of Saturday what the timeline was for the state, school systems and the Virginia Department of Education to make an announcement after reviewing the CDC update and how, if at all, the changes could affect school reopening in the fall.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo
Staff writer Holly Prestidge contributed to this report