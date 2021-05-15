With most K-12 students unvaccinated, masks are still required in Virginia’s public schools

As a professor at the University of Richmond’s School of Law, which has taught in-person classes this past year, she also said 0 cases at the university were tied to classrooms.

In April, U of R’s positivity rate was 0.4%. In the fall and spring, it was at 1.3%. Fewer than 400 students and faculty were infected, according to the university dashboard.

But U of R continues to require face coverings and social distancing. Polackwich Erickson worries the end of the mask mandate in Virginia may have come too soon.

“I'm definitely glad that masks will still be required in the schools. I hope we're at a place next fall where they aren't needed, but that obviously depends in large part on whether vaccination rates continue to rise and case rates continue to fall,“ she said. “But I can’t wait to have them back in school. I think every parent is ready for the kids to have their lives back.”

Kelly Henriquez, 31, is conflicted about whether to allow her 10-year-old step-son to return to school. Clearance for the Pfizer vaccine’s use in children between the ages of 2 and 11 is expected in September, when Richmond Public Schools would have its first day of school.