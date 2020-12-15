With vaccinations underway, Virginia health officials work to dismantle mistrust in Black communities

The pneumonia struck first. Then came two negative COVID-19 tests administered in a long-term care facility, a ventilator and a longing to come home.
By June, Gaylene Kanoyton would lose the woman who raised her - six months before vaccinations arrived to nursing homes and presented a shot of hope in a pandemic that's claimed more than 300,000 lives across the country.
"This is why I'm dedicated to working so hard," said Kanoyton, president of the Hampton NAACP and a member of Virginia's Vaccine Advisory workgroup. "I don't want anyone to have to go through what I went through."
Now, as the vaccine that could've saved her mother arrives in Virginia, Kanoyton is spending her days with the Virginia Department of Health dismantling the mistrust in vaccines among Black communities - a group subjected to multiple racist experiments that planted a centuries-long distrust of the medical establishment.
The work is proving critical at a time when Black Americans are three times more likely than white people to die from the virus yet are the least likely to say they'll take the vaccine when it's available.
On Tuesday, she spoke in a VDH online forum geared toward Black communities, where more than 200 social workers, organizers, pastors, healthcare professionals and government officials tuned in to hear about the state's confidence-building efforts and voice their concerns.
The town hall was part of the VDH's vaccination campaign to challenge deep-seated suspicions among the communities impacted most, demystify the vaccination process and provide widely available and comprehensive information to underserved communities.
In the forum, various health officials within the VDH outlined the state's plan to partner with community organizations and faith leaders to ensure information within Black communities is coming from already trusted sources. The VDH is also launching social media campaigns that will delve into apps like Tik Tok, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat to reach wider audiences.
State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver also answered questions in the chat to debunk the misinformation he said has run rampant in recent weeks - rumors that Dr. Janice Underwood, Virginia's chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer said are targeting specifically Black and Latino populations.
Oliver clarified that vaccines are not mandatory, clinical support will be at vaccination sites to deal with any rare or severe allergic reactions. He said the vaccine will have no out-of-pocket cost and the state has a data management system to track who receives which vaccine - Pfizer or Moderna.
He added that there's an app called "V-SAFE" that uses text messaging and surveys to provide health check-ins after being vaccinated and that the vaccine's quick turnaround was fueled by knowing the genetic makeup of the virus in January.
Within the chat, deputy commissioner Laurie Forlano linked to the Pfizer vaccine fact sheet provided by the Food Drug & Administration and explained the work of the Vaccine Advisory Committee, which has over 100 members to address safety, barriers, messaging and partnerships.
All the meetings are available on the site as well as meeting summaries.
Updates regarding the state's response to the vaccine will be on the VDH website, which can be translated to more than 20 languages and links to fact sheets, information and where to ask questions in upcoming events.
But there's work to be done, said Oliver, and wariness persists even as the state climbs toward 5,000 COVID deaths.
"This population is at high risk of dying from COVID-19," said Oliver, who added that Black residents in Virginia could all be vaccinated by the end of phase 2.
"They need this vaccine. The vaccine's side effects are minor, but the effects of COVID-19 are deadly.”
In Richmond alone, Black residents are more than half of the city's deaths, prompting even greater urgency as health officials battle glaring, longstanding inequities.
Health experts will be answering questions about the vaccine on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The next webinar on how to build trust and navigate misinformation regarding COVID vaccines will be on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo