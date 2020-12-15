With vaccinations underway, Virginia health officials work to dismantle mistrust in Black communities

The pneumonia struck first. Then came two negative COVID-19 tests administered in a long-term care facility, a ventilator and a longing to come home.

By June, Gaylene Kanoyton would lose the woman who raised her - six months before vaccinations arrived to nursing homes and presented a shot of hope in a pandemic that's claimed more than 300,000 lives across the country.

"This is why I'm dedicated to working so hard," said Kanoyton, president of the Hampton NAACP and a member of Virginia's Vaccine Advisory workgroup. "I don't want anyone to have to go through what I went through."

Now, as the vaccine that could've saved her mother arrives in Virginia, Kanoyton is spending her days with the Virginia Department of Health dismantling the mistrust in vaccines among Black communities - a group subjected to multiple racist experiments that planted a centuries-long distrust of the medical establishment.

The work is proving critical at a time when Black Americans are three times more likely than white people to die from the virus yet are the least likely to say they'll take the vaccine when it's available.