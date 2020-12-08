With Virginia averaging more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases per day, health department prioritizes contact tracing for high risk cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,860 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the second-highest increase of cases recorded in a single day since the start of the outbreak. The highest was Sunday, which saw a jump of 3,880 new cases. On Monday, it was 3,817.
The state is averaging more than 3,200 new cases per day over the last seven days, prompting the VDH to recommend local health departments prioritize contact tracing efforts for the following:
- People diagnosed with COVID in the past six days and household contacts
- People living in or working in congregate settings such as long term care facilities or nursing homes
- People involved in known outbreaks
- People at high risk of severe illness
In a release Thursday, the VDH stated 2,000 contact tracers have been hired since May. The release also said contact tracing methods are less effective with "significantly high case volume."
“As cases of COVID-19 increase across the Commonwealth, this change will allow us to deploy resources where they will have the most impact,” said State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver. “We urge residents to continue to follow public health guidance on wearing masks and physical distancing, and to notify their circle of friends and family quickly if diagnosed with COVID-19. Also, please answer the phone if a VDH Contact Tracer calls. All these things are helping us in the fight against COVID-19.”
Of the 262,730 total cases in Virginia, 229,553 have been classified as confirmed and 33,177 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result. More than 20% of total cases are in the 20-29 age group.
As of Tuesday, there have been 4,260 total deaths.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 25,201 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic, and 1,918 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
The current seven-day moving average is 1,852 people hospitalized.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 15,467 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
VDH shows the percentage of positive results from COVID testing slightly increased to 10.9%, the highest it’s been since May. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4% and the state was averaging around 7,000 tests per day. Now, Virginia averages more than 23,000.
More than 35,660 cases are associated with the state’s 1,612 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond has had 7,224 cases, 511 hospitalizations, 82 deaths and 91 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 11,210 cases, 585 hospitalizations, 171 deaths and 75 outbreaks.
Henrico County has had 9,281 cases, 617 hospitalizations, 260 deaths and 86 outbreaks. Hanover County has had 2,770 cases, 167 hospitalizations and 58 deaths.
The VDH dashboard operates on a roughly 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo