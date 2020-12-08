With Virginia averaging more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases per day, health department prioritizes contact tracing for high risk cases

Of the 262,730 total cases in Virginia, 229,553 have been classified as confirmed and 33,177 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result. More than 20% of total cases are in the 20-29 age group.

As of Tuesday, there have been 4,260 total deaths.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 25,201 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic, and 1,918 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.

The current seven-day moving average is 1,852 people hospitalized.

According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 15,467 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.

VDH shows the percentage of positive results from COVID testing slightly increased to 10.9%, the highest it’s been since May. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4% and the state was averaging around 7,000 tests per day. Now, Virginia averages more than 23,000.