Witnesses describe clash at Lee Circle between caravan of Trump supporters and a crowd of opponents

Police closed off traffic to several intersections surrounding the circle and said that officers would be monitoring conditions in the area throughout the night.

One of the Trump supporters blamed the opposing protesters for inflaming the situation, and others said the Trump supporters were the aggressors.

Gary Fogel said in an interview that he was trying to cross Monument Avenue on foot in the circle when a car, he believes, tried to hit him. If he had not jumped on its hood, he said, “I’d be dead right now.”

“He stopped and I flew off the car and he took off around me,” said Fogel, adding that his only injuries were bloody knees.

Fogel and other witnesses said both sides were yelling at each other and hurling insults.

Jody Adams said he came to the Lee statue on Sunday because he had heard the Trump supporters would be passing through and he wanted to record video. Some footage he captured shows a man pulling a Trump flag off of one of the pickup trucks.

“The guys in the cars got upset,” said Adams, adding that he heard one gunshot.

He later found a bullet hole in the side of his white Subaru.