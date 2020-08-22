Wittman, Rashid debate criminal justice issues in Virginia's 1st District congressional race

Candidates for Virginia’s 1st District House seat disagreed over whether police reform decisions should be made nationally or locally and on the legal concept of qualified immunity that protects officers from most lawsuits.
Incumbent 1st District Rep. Rob Wittman and challenger Qasim Rashid squared off Thursday night in the Criminal Justice Forum and Debate, held at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy in Spotsylvania County, the first time the two candidates have met face to face for a debate since Rashid won the Democratic Party nomination for the congressional seat.
The 1st District includes Hanover and New Kent counties in the Richmond area and also covers the city of Fredericksburg, Stafford and Caroline counties, the Middle Peninsula, the Northern Neck and parts of Spotsylvania and Prince William counties. It has been represented by Wittman, a Republican, since 2008.
Thursday’s forum gave each candidate opportunities to express their views on a wide range of law enforcement issues that have focused a spotlight on police behavior since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Although the candidates were generally courteous and polite to each other throughout the 90-minute event, they traded a few barbs.
“This election is about the future of our country,” said Wittman. “There is a big difference between the two parties, and what they both stand for and what their ideas are about going forward.”
Wittman said the standardization of a “one-size-fits-all” approach in the use of force is not in the best interest of the community and would deprive law enforcement officers of the tools they need to safely perform their duties.
“That direct accountability from communities to law enforcement leaders is exactly what needs to happen,” said Wittman. “What’s appropriate in Caroline County may not be appropriate in Prince William County.”
But Rashid said he believes standardization is necessary to help protect the interests of law enforcement officials.
“We can’t, on one hand, say that we don’t want one law enforcement officer to be fired for unjust reasons while the other one is protected, and then say we don’t need a national standard,” Rashid said.
Rashid labeled qualified immunity, which shields government officials from being held personally liable for constitutional violations, as a “Band-Aid solution” for officers who respond to calls that involve citizens with mental health issues, drug addiction or other personal challenges. The Democrat said he favors hiring professionals to help ease the burden on police officers who respond to those calls and suggested counselors would “take the lead and let law enforcement be the backup” when calls for help come in.
“Not only are we asking law enforcement to do things that we haven’t given them the tools to do, we’re asking society to be content without getting the support that [law enforcement] rightfully needs and deserves,” Rashid said. “So, we concocted this issue of qualified immunity to protect law enforcement officers who mean well, but the end result is that the people who need support don’t get the support they need.”
Wittman said if law enforcement officers follow policies, procedures, protocols and the law, qualified immunity protects them from “frivolous lawsuits” in the performance of their duties.
“I would argue, [qualified immunity] is not concocted,” Wittman said. “[It’s] essential to protecting our law enforcement officers.”
Another issue receiving attention following Floyd’s death is the 1033 program: a Department of Defense initiative that provides law enforcement agencies with military surplus equipment for little or no cost.
Rashid said a document prepared by the Charles Koch Institute asserts military grade equipment neither improves the safety of police officers, nor decreases crime.
“But it does do something very devastating to our community, in that it creates a wedge between law enforcement and the community, it decreases trust,” said Rashid.
He added that money saved by not purchasing and maintaining surplus items could be better spent on broadband for citizens in rural areas, or for teacher and police salary increases.
Wittman, who supports the 1033 program, said procurement of equipment under the program should be left to local agencies to determine.
“Instead of having a mandate from Washington saying that 1033 equipment doesn’t make you safer ... I believe in your decision-making,” he said.
About 70 guests attended Thursday’s debate. Attendance was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the majority in attendance were current or former law enforcement officers.
Neil Hornung of the Fraternal Order of Police Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 in Spotsylvania asked both candidates for their views on the use of non-lethal weapons, specifically during protests and demonstrations.
“You either go from a verbal command to using your firearm, or you have something in the middle that helps save lives,” said Hornung.
Hornung, who said he wants both law enforcement officers and those they come in contact with to return home safely each night, noted that several communities have already prohibited the use of non-lethal weapons.
Both candidates said they support non-lethal methods of law enforcement.
Jake Salmons of Stafford asked the candidates if they supported defunding police or redirecting police resources elsewhere.
“No, I don’t want to defund police,” Rashid said. “In fact, I want to get my own party to argue that we should make sure law enforcement should get the support they need.”
Wittman said he, too, does not support defunding the police, and added, he favors increasing police resources overall.
Rashid, an attorney and author from Stafford, unsuccessfully challenged state Sen. Richard Stuart last year for the District 28 seat that covers parts of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Prince William, Westmoreland and King George counties. The latest campaign finance report posted by the Virginia Public Access Project shows Wittman has raised $1.1 million for this campaign as of June 30, compared with about $590,000 raised by Rashid.
The two candidates will debate again at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in an online-only forum organized and hosted by the University of Mary Washington and co-sponsored by The Free Lance–Star, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Fredericksburg chapter of the League of Women Voters.