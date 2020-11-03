Wittman tops Rashid in 1st District, which includes Hanover and New Kent

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, won a seventh full term Tuesday night, topping Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid.

The Associated Press called the contest shortly after 8 p.m.

The district includes Hanover and New Kent counties in the Richmond area.

It also includes much of the Fredericksburg area and stretches through the Northern Neck to Hampton Roads.

Broadband service and health care were among the key issues in the campaign. Rashid called for treating broadband as a utility. Wittman said he prefers public-private partnerships.

On COVID-19 relief, the candidates split on the Heroes Act, a potential $3 trillion stimulus package that would have included help for local governments.

Rashid said the act would help people from all economic backgrounds.

Wittman called the act a partisan “wish list” and noted that Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, also had criticized the measure.

On police reform, Wittman said he is against a “one-size-fits all” approach. Rashid said standardization is necessary in some respects. Rashid criticized qualified immunity, and Wittman said it protects officers who act appropriately.