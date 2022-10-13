Woman, 37, dies in Prince George County crash; child taken to hospital

A 37-year-old woman died in crash Thursday morning in Prince George County.
A Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on West Quaker Road when it collided with a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound on Wells Station Road, county police said.
Kristina Bouzidoune was pronounced dead at the scene.
A child who was in a car seat had no apparent injuries and was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773.
From the Archives: 200 photos of Richmond in the 2000s