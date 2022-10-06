Workplace deaths, injuries decline in Virginia

Fatal work-related accidents in Virginia dropped sharply from 2019’s peak as a 15-year decline in the number of all workplace injuries continued, the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry reported.

Virginia saw a total of 118 work-related fatalities in 2020, the latest year for which data are available, a 34% decline from 2019's total of 180.

Non-fatal injuries and illnesses totaled approximately 52,600 in 2020, or 2.1 cases for every 100 full-time equivalent workers. The figure does not include COVID-19 cases.

The 2020 figure continued a steady, 15-year decline in case rates, which peaked at 4 per 100 FTE workers in 2005.

Virginia's drop in fatalities was steeper than the nation’s, while the case rate for non-fatal injuries and illnesses was less than the national level.

"The Department of Labor and Industry takes workplace safety seriously," said state Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater.

He said the Youngkin administration's focus is on prevention, enforcement and education to protect workers.

In Virginia, traffic accidents accounted for the largest number of fatal work injuries, for a total of 44. That’s down by 14 from the year before.

The second biggest cause was attacks by other people or animals, which accounted for 24 deaths. This number was down by 24 from the total of 48 for 2019, when a mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal office building resulted in the deaths of 12 people.

Contact with objects and equipment was the third-largest cause of work-related deaths, with 18 fatalities. Half of these came when a worker was hit by falling object or by moving equipment.

Exposure to harmful substances or environments caused 16 deaths, with 10 of these due to an unintentional overdose from nonmedical use of drugs or alcohol.

Traffic accidents are the main cause of work deaths nationally, but the second most common cause after that are falls, slips, and trips.

Transportation and warehousing firms saw the largest number of fatalities in Virginia, with 28, followed by construction, where 24 people died. Farming, fishing, forestry and mining saw a combined total of 17 deaths.

Non-fatal injuries and illnesses were most common at nursing care facilities, where the rate was 16.1 cases per 100 FTE workers. Psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals reported a rate of 13.4 cases per 100 FTE workers.

The most common injuries for these workers were sprains, strains, and tears as well as bruises and contusions. Injuries were most often due to falls, intentional injury by another, and lifting or lowering heavy people or items.

State safety and health compliance officers found and directed correction of approximately 11,580 workplace hazards during 1,848 inspections last year., the department reported.

This summer, the National Council on Compensation Insurance, which calculates base rates for most workers’ compensation coverage – the mandatory insurance that kicks in when people are injured or killed on the job to cover medical costs and lost pay – asked the State Corporation Commission to approve a 6.8% decline in the voluntary market, the policies that cover most employers.

It asked the SCC to approve a 2.9% decline in assigned risk rates, which are for employers who see lots of claims and can’t otherwise buy insurance.

The labor department also reported a large jump in the number of companies participating in registered apprenticeship programs, a priority for Gov. Glenn Youngkin's workforce development push.

A total of 320 more firms signed up in 2021, bringing the total to 2,678, a 15% increase from the year before.

A total of 11,108 people started apprenticeships, a 4% increase while 1,740 completed their programs, a 38% increase.

Registered apprentices are paid employees of a participating company and must complete at least 2,000 hours of supervised on-the-job training and at least 144 hours of related technical instruction every year of their apprenticeship.

Slater said the Youngkin administration is committed to boosting apprenticeship as a way to create long-term jobs and careers in skilled trades, information technology, cyber security, health care, high tech fields, nursing, and teaching.

Meanwhile in another key program area, the labor department reported its investigations of workers' complaints about pay recovered $329,764 of unpaid back wages.